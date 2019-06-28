Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Huawei P30 Series Sells 10 Million Units in 85 Days

The company had managed to ship 100 million devices by the end of May,  thus reaching the 100 million mark faster than it did last year.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 28, 2019, 11:05 AM IST
Loading...

Huawei has managed to mark a new 3-month sales record with its P30 series managing to reach 10 million sales in a mere 85 days,  which,  incidentally,  is two months faster than the P20 series from last year.

The company had managed to ship 100 million devices by the end of May,  thus reaching the 100 million mark faster than it did last year, showing it’s on an upward trajectory.

The Huawei P30 Pro has also received the Best Smartphone accolade from the European Hardware Awards. The event also said the SuperSpectrum and SuperZoom camera technologies being touted as major innovations by over 100 tech editors. Furthermore,  Huawei has also announced that it has shipped 100 million SuperCharge products that include smartphones, power banks, and chargers as well. 

Not only the P30 series, but the Huawei Watch GT also broke sales records having sold over 2 million units since it's launch in October, making it the most popular Huawei smartwatch. Huawei's Watch GT runs on Lite OS,  rather than Google's Wear OS and has a battery life of up to two weeks.

Huawei had confirmed last week that its most popular smartphones, including the P30 Pro and the Mate 20 Pro would get the next big Android update—known as Android Q, sometime later this year. This came as a relief and for the most part did calm down fears about whether Huawei’s popular phones will get the next line of Android operating system updates or not, after the US Government banned Huawei from doing business with American companies, over fears about data security and surveillance.

Loading...
