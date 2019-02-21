Huawei P30 With Four Rear Cameras Along With P30 Pro to Launch in Paris, March 26

One year after causing a stir with the P20 Pro -- the first triple-camera smartphone on the market (and still leading the way in the DxOMark benchmark ranking) -- Huawei has announced it will return to Paris to present its successor, the P30 Pro and the accompanying P30, March 26, 2019.While in 2018, Huawei chose the French capital's Grand Palais to unveil its latest flagship, the location for the upcoming presentation of the P30 range has not yet been disclosed. In a tweet announcing the event, Huawei promises to "rewrite the rules."Various tech websites report that the handsets are expected to have AMOLED screens, of 5.8 inches for the Huawei P30 and 6.1 inches for the P30 Pro, as well as the Kirin 980 processor previously used in the Mate 20. As for the camera, the famous American blogger Evan Blass claims that the P30 will still have a triple camera at the rear, but with a maximum resolution of 40 Megapixels and a 5x lossless zoom. The Pro version of the P30 could prove even more impressive.Although a slew of smartphone announcements are evidently expected at this year's Mobile World Congress, February 25-28, 2019, in Barcelona, the world's two biggest smartphone vendors are set to announce their latest flagship models at separate special events, held Wednesday, February 20 for Samsung and Tuesday, March 26 for Huawei.Huawei P30 Expected to Launch With Four Rear Camera Lenses: Everything You Need to Know