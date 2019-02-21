English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Huawei P30 With Four Rear Cameras Along With P30 Pro to Launch in Paris, March 26
Huawei chose the French capital's Grand Palais to unveil its latest flagship, the location for the upcoming presentation of the P30 range has not yet been disclosed. In a tweet announcing the event, Huawei promises to "rewrite the rules."
Huawei P30 And P30 Pro to Launch in Paris, March 26, 2019: Everything You Need to Know
Loading...
One year after causing a stir with the P20 Pro -- the first triple-camera smartphone on the market (and still leading the way in the DxOMark benchmark ranking) -- Huawei has announced it will return to Paris to present its successor, the P30 Pro and the accompanying P30, March 26, 2019.
While in 2018, Huawei chose the French capital's Grand Palais to unveil its latest flagship, the location for the upcoming presentation of the P30 range has not yet been disclosed. In a tweet announcing the event, Huawei promises to "rewrite the rules."
Various tech websites report that the handsets are expected to have AMOLED screens, of 5.8 inches for the Huawei P30 and 6.1 inches for the P30 Pro, as well as the Kirin 980 processor previously used in the Mate 20. As for the camera, the famous American blogger Evan Blass claims that the P30 will still have a triple camera at the rear, but with a maximum resolution of 40 Megapixels and a 5x lossless zoom. The Pro version of the P30 could prove even more impressive.
Although a slew of smartphone announcements are evidently expected at this year's Mobile World Congress, February 25-28, 2019, in Barcelona, the world's two biggest smartphone vendors are set to announce their latest flagship models at separate special events, held Wednesday, February 20 for Samsung and Tuesday, March 26 for Huawei.
Huawei P30 Expected to Launch With Four Rear Camera Lenses: Everything You Need to Know
While in 2018, Huawei chose the French capital's Grand Palais to unveil its latest flagship, the location for the upcoming presentation of the P30 range has not yet been disclosed. In a tweet announcing the event, Huawei promises to "rewrite the rules."
Rules were made to be rewritten. Paris, 26.03.2019. #RewriteTheRules #HUAWEIP30 pic.twitter.com/hFzZI3pVYr— Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) February 19, 2019
Various tech websites report that the handsets are expected to have AMOLED screens, of 5.8 inches for the Huawei P30 and 6.1 inches for the P30 Pro, as well as the Kirin 980 processor previously used in the Mate 20. As for the camera, the famous American blogger Evan Blass claims that the P30 will still have a triple camera at the rear, but with a maximum resolution of 40 Megapixels and a 5x lossless zoom. The Pro version of the P30 could prove even more impressive.
Although a slew of smartphone announcements are evidently expected at this year's Mobile World Congress, February 25-28, 2019, in Barcelona, the world's two biggest smartphone vendors are set to announce their latest flagship models at separate special events, held Wednesday, February 20 for Samsung and Tuesday, March 26 for Huawei.
Huawei P30 Expected to Launch With Four Rear Camera Lenses: Everything You Need to Know
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aamir Khan and Rishi Kapoor Bond in New York, Neetu Calls Him a 'True Superstar'
- Here's Why Kapil Sharma Decided to Quit Drinking
- Gully Boy Faces Major Drop As It Inches Closer to Rs 100 Cr Mark, Uri on 'Miraculous Run'
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Vs Apple iPhone XS Max: Which is The Ultimate Flagship Phone?
- Google Built a Microphone in The Nest Secure, And Then Forgot to Mention That to Anyone Buying it
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results