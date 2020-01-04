Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Huawei P40 Launch May Bring Three Flagship Variants, Including a Porsche Edition

Recent rumours have suggested that the Huawei P40 series may feature a Pro, a Max or a Porsche variant.

IANS

Updated:January 4, 2020, 3:24 PM IST
Huawei P40 Pro renders based on official CAD models. (Image: @RODENT950/News18.com)
Huawei P40 Pro renders based on official CAD models. (Image: @RODENT950/News18.com)

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei's upcoming 'P40' series smartphones are expected to launch in March this year and now a recent leak has hinted that the upcoming series may have three flagship variants. According to a Twitter leaker "Teme", who is known for his Huawei-related leaks, has recently claimed that one of these models could be a Porsche or a Max edition device.

In another tweet, he said the camera design could "still be more like a P30 pro, while the design of the camera in the third edition may feature a rectangular camera design". Richard Yu, the head of Huawei's consumer business recently revealed P40 series smartphones to run its own HarmonyOS operating system instead of Google's Android.

He also confirmed that the HarmonyOS is now ready for smartphones but the company is waiting to see if the situation with the US changes. In addition, Yu also revealed that Huawei has been considering selling its Kirin processors to other companies in industries such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and robotics.

The company recently launched its latest Kirin 990 (5G) flagship chipset with an integrated 5G modem at the IFA 2019. Kirin 990 (5G) is the first full-frequency 5G SoC to support both non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) architectures as well as TDD/FDD full frequency bands, enabling it to accommodate hardware requirements under diverse networks and networking modes.

