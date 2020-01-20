Huawei P40 Pro Could Have a Custom 52MP Sony Camera With 16-in-1 Tech
Huawei is likely to use the 'Quad Quad Bayer' sensor in the P40 Pro to perform 4-in-1 conversions to reach the 16-in-1 stage for underexposed videos and photos.
Representative image.
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei's upcoming smartphone P40 Pro is expected to launch in March 2020 and now a new report claims that the device may be equipped with a 52MP main camera design by Sony. This sensor will feature "16-in-1" technology and it is rumoured that the company will put the "Quad Quad Bayer" sensor which will perform 4-in-1 conversions to reach the 16-in-1 stage. This will only be used for videos and photos shot under very dark conditions.
An alleged leaked image for a protective case shared recently by prominent leaker OnLeaks claims that the P40 Pro may arrive with five rear cameras. The five snappers on its back would feature a main wide-angle lens, a cine lens, a ToF (Time of Flight) sensor, a periscope lens with support for 10x optical zoom, and either a telephoto lens with up to 9x optical zoom or an ultrawide lens.
The P40 Pro is rumoured to arrive with a screen measuring 6.5-inch to 6.7-inch and will sport rectangular camera modules at the back panel. Richard Yu, the head of Huawei's consumer business recently revealed that the P40 series smartphones would run its own HarmonyOS operating system instead of Google's Android. He also confirmed that the HarmonyOS is ready for smartphones but the company is waiting to see if the situation with the US changes.
In addition, Yu also revealed that Huawei has been considering selling its Kirin processors to other companies in industries such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and robotics. The company recently launched its latest Kirin 990 (5G) flagship chipset with an integrated 5G modem at the IFA 2019.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Friday 10 January , 2020 Apple MacBook Pro 16 Review: Like Nothing Else
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Addiction: 25-Year-Old Suffers Brain Stroke While Playing Game, Dies
- Javed Akhtar Gives Update on Shabana Azmi's Health: No Serious Harm Done
- I-League 2019-20: East Bengal Fans Hold Anti-CAA, NRC Protest During Kolkata Derby
- 'Kambal Chor' Trends on Twitter as Videos of UP Police 'Stealing' Blankets from Protesters Go Viral
- Gustav Klimt's Solen Artwork Worth $66 Million Found in Wall of Art Gallery from Where it Went Missing