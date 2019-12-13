Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Huawei P40 Pro Could Have Graphene Battery Tech Which Allows Very Fast Charging

Huawei's upcoming P40 Pro is expected to have a 5,500mAh graphene battery that could get fully charged in 45 minutes with the new 50W charger.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 13, 2019, 11:23 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Huawei P40 Pro Could Have Graphene Battery Tech Which Allows Very Fast Charging
Image for Representation (Image Source: YouTube)

Huawei’s upcoming flagship Android phone, the P40 Pro, is rumoured to be packing in a graphene battery. Graphene batteries are lightweight and charge much faster than Lithium batteries, which have been common in smartphones over the years. The Huawei P40 Pro is rumoured to carry a graphene battery with the 5500mAh capacity. With Huawei’s new 50W charger, the battery will take only 45 minutes for a full charge. As per a report, one can see a noticeable camera bump, a curved display, and the volume rocker and power button found along the right side of P40 Pro. The phone will have a 6.5-inch AMOLED waterfall screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, the report added.

The P40 Pro display will apparently have a pair of punch-hole selfie cameras. A total of five sensors at the back of the device, including a 64MP wide, that uses the Sony IMX686 1/1.7 inch sensor with OIS, the report added. On the back, there might be a 20MP ultra-wide camera, a 12MP telephoto camera using the periscope design, a Macro camera, and a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. The phone may also support 4K video. Powering these units will be the Kirin 990 chipset, the same SoC used for the Mate 30 lineup.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram