Huawei P40 Pro Could Have Graphene Battery Tech Which Allows Very Fast Charging

Huawei’s upcoming flagship Android phone, the P40 Pro, is rumoured to be packing in a graphene battery. Graphene batteries are lightweight and charge much faster than Lithium batteries, which have been common in smartphones over the years. The Huawei P40 Pro is rumoured to carry a graphene battery with the 5500mAh capacity. With Huawei’s new 50W charger, the battery will take only 45 minutes for a full charge. As per a report, one can see a noticeable camera bump, a curved display, and the volume rocker and power button found along the right side of P40 Pro. The phone will have a 6.5-inch AMOLED waterfall screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, the report added.

The P40 Pro display will apparently have a pair of punch-hole selfie cameras. A total of five sensors at the back of the device, including a 64MP wide, that uses the Sony IMX686 1/1.7 inch sensor with OIS, the report added. On the back, there might be a 20MP ultra-wide camera, a 12MP telephoto camera using the periscope design, a Macro camera, and a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. The phone may also support 4K video. Powering these units will be the Kirin 990 chipset, the same SoC used for the Mate 30 lineup.

