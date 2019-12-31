Huawei P40 Pro Renders Reveal Full Curved Display, Penta Camera Layout

New renders have surfaced of the Huawei P40 Pro. The upcoming flagship smartphone, which is slated to launch some time around March 2020, has been recreated by 9TechEleven and Twitter user Rodent950 based on Huawei's official CAD renders, and based on these, the P40 Pro looks like a fairly interesting device, both in terms of design and features. With its new flagship, Huawei may unveil even more curved display edges, an extra camera module at the rear, and dual camera cutout on the display.

The curved edge display now appears to extend all the way to the corners, with a new metal chassis reinforcing its edges so as to prevent the glass from shattering when it drops. Alongside, the display also appears to feature thin and uniform bezels all around, giving the P40 Pro the impression of a 'truly bezelless' smartphone. To the rear, the Huawei P40 Pro will likely get multiple gradient paint finishes, as well as a multi-camera module at the top left, which according to the latest renders will feature as many as five camera modules.

These five rear camera modules may include a high resolution primary sensor, an ultra-wide angle unit, an extended telephoto unit with up to 10x optical zoom range, a 3D ToF unit for better portrait shots, and a fifth unit that speculations suggest might be a macro unit, or even a mid-range telephoto unit. It is also likely that Huawei might include a 'Cine' sensor in the fifth unit to improve videography, which will certainly be an interesting implementation to see.

Not much else has been revealed in terms of specifications, except for a possible display size of up to 6.7 inches. The P40 Pro is almost certain to feature the Kirin 990 SoC, along with 5G connectivity as standard. Other specifications may include up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage and increased fast charging. More details should come our way soon, as the launch date nears.

