Huawei P40 Series to be Released in March 2020, Confirms CEO

Huawei CEO Richard Yu has confirmed the released date of the brand’s upcoming flagship offering the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro smartphones. The company will be launching the devices in the second half of March 2020. Yu has been quoted by Android Authority that the devices will be launched at an event in France’s capital Paris. Even though Yu has confirmed the month of launch he has not shared the exact date or the schedule of release. The CEO has asserted that the buyers of the upcoming phones can expect a decent upgrade over the current-gen phones such as Huawei P30 and P30 Pro.

He added that the changes will also include a brand new design, improved camera quality, better performance, and improved Artificial Intelligence functionality. The handsets will be supporting the latest Android 10 update with EMUI skin atop. It is no surprise that the device will not have services by search giant Google. The Chinese company has its own services which they will be using in the upcoming device.

