Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Huawei P40 Series to be Released in March 2020, Confirms CEO

The Huawei P40 and P40 Pro will support Android 10 with EMUI skin on top and come with improved camera quality and better performance.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 18, 2019, 5:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Huawei P40 Series to be Released in March 2020, Confirms CEO
Image for Representation (Image Source: YouTube)

Huawei CEO Richard Yu has confirmed the released date of the brand’s upcoming flagship offering the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro smartphones. The company will be launching the devices in the second half of March 2020. Yu has been quoted by Android Authority that the devices will be launched at an event in France’s capital Paris. Even though Yu has confirmed the month of launch he has not shared the exact date or the schedule of release. The CEO has asserted that the buyers of the upcoming phones can expect a decent upgrade over the current-gen phones such as Huawei P30 and P30 Pro.

He added that the changes will also include a brand new design, improved camera quality, better performance, and improved Artificial Intelligence functionality. The handsets will be supporting the latest Android 10 update with EMUI skin atop. It is no surprise that the device will not have services by search giant Google. The Chinese company has its own services which they will be using in the upcoming device.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram