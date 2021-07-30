Huawei P50, P50 Pro Launched With 50-MP Cameras, 4G Connectivity: Price, Specs & More

Chinese smartphone maker has launched its Huawei P50 Pro and Huawei P50 smartphones in its local market. The smartphones come powered with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 SoC or Huawei’s Kirin 9000 chipset depending on the market. The smartphones, despite having a 5G-enabled chipset, only offer 4G connectivity. The Huawei P50 Pro comes as the more premium version and comes with a Kirin 9000 SoC or a Snapdragon 888 SoC, depending on different markets. The Huawei P50 vanilla version comes with a triple rear camera, while the Pro variant comes with a quad camera setup. The Huawei P50 series will go on pre-orders in China starting today (July 30) and will go on sale starting August 8. The Huawei P50 Pro has been launched in five colour options - Cocoa Tea Gold, Dawn Powder, Rippling Clouds, Snowy White, and Yao Gold Black, and the Huawei P50 has been launched in three colour options - Cocoa Tea Gold, Snowy White, and Yao Gold Black.

In terms of pricing, the Huawei P50 has been launched at a price of CNY 4,488 (roughly Rs 51,600) onwards for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, CNY 4,988 (roughly Rs 57,400) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The Huawei P50 Pro, on the other hand, has been launched at a price of CNY 5,988 (roughly Rs 68,900) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, CNY 6,488 (roughly Rs 74,600) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and there is a 512GB storage variant with 8GB RAM that is priced at CNY 7,488 (roughly Rs 86,000).

Huawei P50 Pro Specifications

The Huawei P50 Pro comes with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ OLED curved display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 9000 SoC and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512B of internal storage that is expandable via a microSD card slot. The smartphone packs a 4,360mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging. There is a quad rear camera on the Huawei P50 Pro that comes with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 40-megapixel monochrome sensor, a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera. Up front, the smartphone comes with a 13-megapixel selfie snapper.

Huawei P50 Specifications

The Huawei P50 smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset that is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a 4,100mAh battery that comes with 66W fast charging support. There is a triple rear camera on the Huawei P50 that comes with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel secondary shooter, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. Up front, the smartphone comes with the same 13-megapixel selfie camera as the Huawei P50.

