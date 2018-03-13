English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Huawei Partners With Savex to Expand Enterprise Footprint in India
As part of the partnership, Savex will be responsible for Huawei's channel partner network technical training and development.
Huawei Partners With Savex to Expand Enterprise Footprint in India (Image: Reuters).
With an aim to strengthen its channel partner network in India, Huawei Enterprise Business Group (EBG) on Monday announced a partnership with Savex Technologies. Savex is the third largest Information and Communication Technology (ICT) distributor in India. As part of the partnership, Savex will be responsible for Huawei's channel partner network technical training and development.
"ICT today plays the role of a catalyst in transforming and upgrading traditional industries. Enabling digital transformation for industries, Huawei Enterprise BG can strategically drive the progression of digital and intelligent society," said Derek Hao, President, Enterprise Business Group, Huawei India. Under its global "platform+ ecosystem" strategy, Huawei Enterprise BG aims to create an open, resilient, secure and flexible platform of ICT infrastructure by investing in new technologies such as cloud computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, mobile broadband and Artificial Intelligence (AI).
"We are looking forward to this partnership, as Huawei is known for its great enterprise products and this complements our offerings to channels," added Anil Jagasia, Managing Director of Savex. In 2016, Huawei Enterprise BG has achieved rapid growth in vertical industries.
Huawei's "Smart City" solution has been successfully deployed in more than 100 cities in over 40 countries.
