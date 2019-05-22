Huawei Reportedly Launching its own OS With Android Compatibility This Fall

Google’s announcement of cutting ties with Huawei might have come as a surprise for the industry, but the Chinese tech giant seems to be prepared. According to a report, Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group, has given details about Huawei’s own platform called indeoenOS. It is said to be compatible with Android apps and can also be recompiled to improve performance similar to Google’s ChromeOS.This in a way is similar to what Samsung did with Tizen and it seems that Huawei will be ready to launch it this fall or early next year on smartphones, computers, tablets, TVs, cars, and wearables. This means that Huawei will completely get rid of Android if required. There is also a rumor that the company is also working closely with Google to come to some sort of workaround. It was also speculated that Huawei would build an OS making use of AOSP (Android Open Source Project).Google announced that it is suspending its business with Huawei two days ago after the U.S. government released the blacklist order. Soon after, big names like Qualcomm, Intel, Microsoft and Western Digital had also made a similar move. A day later, the U.S. government announced that it will allow Huawei to purchase American-made goods in order to maintain existing networks and provide software updates to existing Huawei handsets. While the company is still prohibited from buying American parts and components to manufacture new products without license approvals that likely will be denied. The new authorization was intended to give telecommunications operators that rely on Huawei equipment time to make other arrangements, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said in a statement. “In short, this license will allow operations to continue for existing Huawei mobile phone users and rural broadband networks,” Ross added. The license, which is in effect until Aug. 19, suggests changes to Huawei’s supply chain may have immediate, far-reaching and unintended consequences for its customers.