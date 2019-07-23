Huawei Reportedly Partnering With Micromax to Sell Phone in India

The second-largest smartphone brand in the world, Huwaei has found its possible partner for the second-biggest smartphone market globally. In an interesting development, the Indian smartphone space might see a possible deal between two major smartphone companies- Micromax and Huawei. The former is said to be in talks to distribute and sell Huawei smartphones across India in what is called a pan-India partnership between the Indian and the Chinese company.

This pan-India deal between the two companies might profit Micromax by giving it some relevant space after it lost to Chinese smartphone makers in the past years. However, a formal announcement of this new partnership is expected very soon. The new deal will see Micromax taking care and be in-charge of the strategy to reach the target customers, in order to achieve competitive advantage for Huawei. The confirmation about the same has come from The Mobile Indian, according to which, Micromax will also help Huawei with marketing and brand placement for select products in India.

A source familiar with the deal said, “Micromax is going to an exclusive billing partner for Huawei in India for all the channels. It will include organized, open market and Online channels.” The partnership has come to light ahead of Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) launch in India. The Huawei Y9 Prime is Huawei’s first smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera to be launched in India. It also comes after Huawei faced a major crisis in US where President Donald Trump banned the company from selling or buying technology from the country. Huawei has also been struggling in the 5G space as a number of countries have decided not to use equipment made by the Chinese tech giant.