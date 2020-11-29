Huawei Reportedly Working on Camera Technology That Can Focus As Quickly as the Human Eye

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei is known for bringing in new technologies in terms of mobile photography. Most recently, the company is reportedly planning to bring a liquid lens that will reduce the focus speed drastically. The technology could potentially be put to commercial use for the first time next year, a report has said. According to the report, the advantage of the liquid lens will be that the focus speed will so be much faster that it may achieve the same focusing speed as the human eye.

The new Huawei liquid lens camera module film formation rate is also reported to be almost 100 percent. A separate report has said that this liquid lens technology may be integrated into the Huawei P50 series next year. This technology was patented by Huawei in December last year. The liquid lens technology will be integrated into the telephoto lens on the smartphone's camera module. The liquid lens technology drastically improves the focus time for a smartphone camera lens. This, it does by using liquid to focus light and it will change the shape of the liquid by passing electricity though it to control imaging.

Huawei has been ahead in the game in terms of smartphone camera technology. The company was the first to introduce a periscope lens in a smartphone. Periscope lens allowed smartphone makers to enhance their smartphone cameras' zoom capabilities. This liquid lens technology, that is said to drastically reduce focus times, can merge well with Huawei's zoom capabilities, allowing users to focus on fully zoomed images more accurately and quickly. Given how focusing while zooming in can get tricky sometimes, a quicker autofocus will surely make things easier.