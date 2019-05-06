Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Huawei Rumored to be Launching 8K 5G TV This Year: Here Are The Details

The TV would not require conventional cable or satellite broadcast services and could "act as a router hub for all other electronic devices in a home.

Md. Waquar Haider | waquarhaider2

Updated:May 6, 2019, 12:55 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Huawei Rumored to be Launching 8K 5G TV This Year: Here Are The Details
Huawei Rumored to be Launching 8K 5G TV This Year
Loading...
Nikkei Asian Review reported that sources familiar with Huawei's hardware plans had revealed that the company will be allegedly introducing their first television -- which will also be the world's first 8K 5G TV -- later this year. 5G-support will allow the TV to download and display data-heavy content like 360-degree videos and more, as the 5G ecosystem expands. Additionally, the TV would not require conventional cable or satellite broadcast services and could "act as a router hub for all other electronic devices in a home."

According to the Review, Huawei is aiming to saturate its product offerings and complete its consumer electronics portfolio, in order to compete with technology giants like Samsung and Apple. The company previously announced one of the first 5G smartphones to hit the market, as well as a handful of 5G routers for the home. So far, Samsung, too, has announced a 5G handset, but their 8K TV does not support 5G. Other leading television manufacturers like LG Electronics and Sharp displayed their own 8K TVs at this year's Consumer Electronics Show.

While the launch of a 8K 5G TV demonstrated that Huawei is leading the competition, it may be ahead of its time, given that in order to benefit from this technology, "there needs to be an ecosystem for 8K, including cameras, and 8K TV processors, encoders and decoders to broadcast 8K content, which are not yet mature," as tech analyst C.Y. Yao was quoted as saying. Samsung 8K televisions are priced from $5,000 to $70,000 depending on size.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram