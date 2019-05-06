English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Huawei Rumored to be Launching 8K 5G TV This Year: Here Are The Details
The TV would not require conventional cable or satellite broadcast services and could "act as a router hub for all other electronic devices in a home.
Huawei Rumored to be Launching 8K 5G TV This Year
Loading...
Nikkei Asian Review reported that sources familiar with Huawei's hardware plans had revealed that the company will be allegedly introducing their first television -- which will also be the world's first 8K 5G TV -- later this year. 5G-support will allow the TV to download and display data-heavy content like 360-degree videos and more, as the 5G ecosystem expands. Additionally, the TV would not require conventional cable or satellite broadcast services and could "act as a router hub for all other electronic devices in a home."
According to the Review, Huawei is aiming to saturate its product offerings and complete its consumer electronics portfolio, in order to compete with technology giants like Samsung and Apple. The company previously announced one of the first 5G smartphones to hit the market, as well as a handful of 5G routers for the home. So far, Samsung, too, has announced a 5G handset, but their 8K TV does not support 5G. Other leading television manufacturers like LG Electronics and Sharp displayed their own 8K TVs at this year's Consumer Electronics Show.
While the launch of a 8K 5G TV demonstrated that Huawei is leading the competition, it may be ahead of its time, given that in order to benefit from this technology, "there needs to be an ecosystem for 8K, including cameras, and 8K TV processors, encoders and decoders to broadcast 8K content, which are not yet mature," as tech analyst C.Y. Yao was quoted as saying. Samsung 8K televisions are priced from $5,000 to $70,000 depending on size.
According to the Review, Huawei is aiming to saturate its product offerings and complete its consumer electronics portfolio, in order to compete with technology giants like Samsung and Apple. The company previously announced one of the first 5G smartphones to hit the market, as well as a handful of 5G routers for the home. So far, Samsung, too, has announced a 5G handset, but their 8K TV does not support 5G. Other leading television manufacturers like LG Electronics and Sharp displayed their own 8K TVs at this year's Consumer Electronics Show.
While the launch of a 8K 5G TV demonstrated that Huawei is leading the competition, it may be ahead of its time, given that in order to benefit from this technology, "there needs to be an ecosystem for 8K, including cameras, and 8K TV processors, encoders and decoders to broadcast 8K content, which are not yet mature," as tech analyst C.Y. Yao was quoted as saying. Samsung 8K televisions are priced from $5,000 to $70,000 depending on size.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This is Why Priyanka Chopra's Brother Siddharth's Marriage Was Called Off
- Did Ghost Deserve Better? Game of Thrones Fans Unhappy with Jon Snow
- PUBG Mobile Ban: Iraq Government Bans Online Games Including PUBG Over Threat to National Security
- Elections 2019, 5th Phase: People Of Amethi Are Challenging Rahul Gandhi, Says Smriti Irani
- Avengers Endgame Fastest Film to Enter $2 Billion Club, Avatar's Record in Danger
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results