Huawei Rumoured to Launch Wireless Earbud Called Freebuds 2 Pro

Apple AirPods may have to share the spotlight with Huawei's Freebuds 2 Pro, leaked Wednesday on German tech site Winfuture.de. Coming up on October 16, Huawei is set to reveal the Mate 20 Pro smartphone with the Kirin 980 chip, the first chip ever with a 7-nanometer system, it was announced by CEO Richard Yu in August. This phone may not be the only exciting new tech to be launched at the Huawei event in London a few weeks from now, and we got a big hint this week thanks to some leaked photos.On Wednesday, German site Winfuture.de posted pictures of the company's second model of wireless earphones, called Freebuds 2 Pro. The first Freebuds revealed in March of this year already gave the Apple version a run for its money, and the pics of the new Huawei ones are doing the same. The image displays two sets of pods, a black and a white, in their cases and charging, one on a charging pad and the other on the back of a Mate 20 Pro. According to the site, the new phones can charge the buds simply by placing them on top in the same fashion as the on the Qi charging pad. Of course, they can also charge more traditionally via a USB-C key connected to the case.To set the Freebuds apart from the classic AirPods, these use AI technology to differentiate your voice from a crowd, and support Google Assistant control making listening to music a more personal experience than ever. But, we'll have to wait a couple weeks for the official details.