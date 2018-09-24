English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Huawei Rumoured to Launch Wireless Earbud Called Freebuds 2 Pro
German site Winfuture.de posted pictures of the company's second model of wireless earphones, called Freebuds 2 Pro.
Huawei Rumoured to Launch Wireless Earbud Called Freebuds 2 Pro (image: WinFuture)
Loading...
Apple AirPods may have to share the spotlight with Huawei's Freebuds 2 Pro, leaked Wednesday on German tech site Winfuture.de. Coming up on October 16, Huawei is set to reveal the Mate 20 Pro smartphone with the Kirin 980 chip, the first chip ever with a 7-nanometer system, it was announced by CEO Richard Yu in August. This phone may not be the only exciting new tech to be launched at the Huawei event in London a few weeks from now, and we got a big hint this week thanks to some leaked photos.
On Wednesday, German site Winfuture.de posted pictures of the company's second model of wireless earphones, called Freebuds 2 Pro. The first Freebuds revealed in March of this year already gave the Apple version a run for its money, and the pics of the new Huawei ones are doing the same. The image displays two sets of pods, a black and a white, in their cases and charging, one on a charging pad and the other on the back of a Mate 20 Pro. According to the site, the new phones can charge the buds simply by placing them on top in the same fashion as the on the Qi charging pad. Of course, they can also charge more traditionally via a USB-C key connected to the case.
To set the Freebuds apart from the classic AirPods, these use AI technology to differentiate your voice from a crowd, and support Google Assistant control making listening to music a more personal experience than ever. But, we'll have to wait a couple weeks for the official details.
On Wednesday, German site Winfuture.de posted pictures of the company's second model of wireless earphones, called Freebuds 2 Pro. The first Freebuds revealed in March of this year already gave the Apple version a run for its money, and the pics of the new Huawei ones are doing the same. The image displays two sets of pods, a black and a white, in their cases and charging, one on a charging pad and the other on the back of a Mate 20 Pro. According to the site, the new phones can charge the buds simply by placing them on top in the same fashion as the on the Qi charging pad. Of course, they can also charge more traditionally via a USB-C key connected to the case.
To set the Freebuds apart from the classic AirPods, these use AI technology to differentiate your voice from a crowd, and support Google Assistant control making listening to music a more personal experience than ever. But, we'll have to wait a couple weeks for the official details.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
-
Monday 17 September , 2018
Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XR : First Look
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
Monday 17 September , 2018 Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XR : First Look
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indonesian Football Fan Beaten to Death by Rival Supporters
- Airtel Bundles Unlimited Calls And 511GB 4G Data With Oppo F9 Pro, Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus
- Royal Enfield Continental GT, Interceptor 650 Twins to Launch on 26th September, Delivers Mileage of 25.5Kmpl
- Shehla Rashid Started a Twitter Thread on Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder and It's a Must Read
- We Like to Play on Autopilot - Dhawan, Rohit Recall Record Partnership
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...