English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total89/105
BJP30
INC37
JDS17
OTH5
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP1
INC1
JDS1
OTH
City Council
total22/29
BJP7
INC9
JDS5
OTH1
Town Council
total45/53
BJP15
INC18
JDS9
OTH3
Town Panchayat
total19/20
BJP7
INC9
JDS2
OTH1
Shimoga
Wards34/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS1
OTH6
Mysore
Wards46/65
BJP18
INC10
JDS13
OTH5
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
Huawei Sells 10 Million P20 Series Smartphones Worldwide, New Colour Options Launched
Huawei P20 Pro and P20 were the world's first devices to receive a triple-digit score by DxOMark -- the industry standard for camera and lens image quality measurements and ratings.
Huawei Sells 10 Million P20 Series Smartphones Worldwide, New Colour Options Launched (image: Huawei)
Loading...
Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has sold 10 million units of its flagship P20 Pro and P20 devices since their global launch in late March this year, the company said on Saturday. Huawei P20 Pro and P20 were the world's first devices to receive a triple-digit score by DxOMark -- the industry standard for camera and lens image quality measurements and ratings.
Priced at Rs 64,999, P20 Pro comes with an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered triple rear camera system. Even today, the Huawei P20 Pro remains at the top of the DxOMark Mobile leaderboard with a score of 109, leading the second place competitor device by six points, said the company.
"By going above the 10-million mark, we have again set ourselves a high bar to clear," said Kevin Ho, President of Handset Business, Huawei Consumer Business Group. Featuring cameras co-engineered by Leica with an "AI Image Stabilization" feature and large sensors, the P20 Series makes professional grade photography accessible to anyone.
The European Image and Sound Association has named the Huawei P20 Pro the "EISA Best Smartphone 2018-2019," citing that the device is "the most advanced, innovative and technically superior smartphone ever." At IFA 2018, Huawei unveiled the Morpho Aurora and Pearl White variants of the Huawei P20 Series.
Priced at Rs 64,999, P20 Pro comes with an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered triple rear camera system. Even today, the Huawei P20 Pro remains at the top of the DxOMark Mobile leaderboard with a score of 109, leading the second place competitor device by six points, said the company.
"By going above the 10-million mark, we have again set ourselves a high bar to clear," said Kevin Ho, President of Handset Business, Huawei Consumer Business Group. Featuring cameras co-engineered by Leica with an "AI Image Stabilization" feature and large sensors, the P20 Series makes professional grade photography accessible to anyone.
The European Image and Sound Association has named the Huawei P20 Pro the "EISA Best Smartphone 2018-2019," citing that the device is "the most advanced, innovative and technically superior smartphone ever." At IFA 2018, Huawei unveiled the Morpho Aurora and Pearl White variants of the Huawei P20 Series.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Monday 13 August , 2018 Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Real Madrid's Vinicius Bitten by Atletico Madrid Player in Derby
- Bachchans Come Together for Shweta Nanda’s Fashion Label Launch in Rare Single Frame. See photos
- Upcoming Tata Harrier Latest Spy Images Reveal Complete Interiors, Resembles Nexon Compact SUV
- Would Be Deceptive to Not Mention Parents’ Separation: Meghna Gulzar on Writing Father’s Biography
- Franklin Funeral Bishop Apologises to Singer Ariana Grande for Touching Her Inappropriately
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...