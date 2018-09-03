English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Huawei Sells 10 Million P20 Series Smartphones Worldwide, New Colour Options Launched

Huawei P20 Pro and P20 were the world's first devices to receive a triple-digit score by DxOMark -- the industry standard for camera and lens image quality measurements and ratings.

IANS

Updated:September 3, 2018, 10:14 AM IST
Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has sold 10 million units of its flagship P20 Pro and P20 devices since their global launch in late March this year, the company said on Saturday. Huawei P20 Pro and P20 were the world's first devices to receive a triple-digit score by DxOMark -- the industry standard for camera and lens image quality measurements and ratings.

Priced at Rs 64,999, P20 Pro comes with an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered triple rear camera system. Even today, the Huawei P20 Pro remains at the top of the DxOMark Mobile leaderboard with a score of 109, leading the second place competitor device by six points, said the company.

"By going above the 10-million mark, we have again set ourselves a high bar to clear," said Kevin Ho, President of Handset Business, Huawei Consumer Business Group. Featuring cameras co-engineered by Leica with an "AI Image Stabilization" feature and large sensors, the P20 Series makes professional grade photography accessible to anyone.

The European Image and Sound Association has named the Huawei P20 Pro the "EISA Best Smartphone 2018-2019," citing that the device is "the most advanced, innovative and technically superior smartphone ever." At IFA 2018, Huawei unveiled the Morpho Aurora and Pearl White variants of the Huawei P20 Series.
