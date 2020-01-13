Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Huawei Sells 1,00,000 Units of the Mate X Foldable Phones Every Month

The Huawei Mate X foldable phone is only sold in a single market, China, where it has already sold around 2,00,000 units in two months.

IANS

Updated:January 13, 2020, 1:26 PM IST
Huawei Mate X Foldable Phone (image: Reuters)
Huawei Mate X Foldable Phone (image: Reuters)

Chinese telecom and handset giant Huawei is selling 1,00,000 units of its foldable Mate X smartphone in China every month, the media has reported. The Mate X went on sale in China in the middle of November 2019, unlike the Samsung Galaxy Fold, which became available in South Korea in September. The Mate has been on sale in China for two months now, which means Huawei so far sold around 2,00,000 units of the foldable phone. That's not bad at all, considering the fact that it is sold in just a single market, Android Central reported on Friday.

The Mate X, which is only for sale in China, sells for 16,999 yuan or about $2,400, which makes it more expensive than Samsung's Galaxy Fold. Huawei and its South Korean rival Samsung were the two front-runners in the race to bring a foldable phone to market first in 2019.

Originally unveiled at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019, Huawei Mate X was originally scheduled to launch in July of that year. The company pushed the launch to November in order to refine and improve its foldable screen after rival Samsung delayed the launch of its Galaxy Fold following screen and other issues.

 

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
