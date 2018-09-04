English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Huawei Smartphone Deals: Discounts on Huawei P20 Pro, P20 Lite, Nova 3 And Nova 3i on Amazon
During Huawei Smartphone Deals Sale, buyers will have a chance to buy any of the four Huawei phones with special deals and discounts on offer.
Huawei Smartphone Deals Sale: Discounts And Deals on Huawei P20 Pro, P20 Lite. Nova 3 And Nova 3i on Amazon
Loading...
Huawei India has announced "Huawei Smartphone Deals sale' which will take place on September 4 and 5 on Amazon India. Smartphones like Huawei P20 Pro, Huawei Nova 3, and Huawei Nova 3i are included in the two-day sale. During this sale, buyers will have a chance to buy any of the four Huawei phones with special deals and discounts on offer.
Huawei P20 Pro:
Huawei P20 Pro, comes with an original price tag of Rs. 64,999 will be priced at Rs. 59,999 during the two-day Huawei sale, effectively giving a discount of Rs. 5,000 to all buyers. SBI credit card holders can avail an additional 5 percent instant discount, and no cost EMI options will also be available for up to 12 months for buyers and is available in Graphite Black and Midnight Blue colour options.
Huawei P20 Lite:
Huawei P20 Lite will be available at Rs. 17,999, instead of its original Rs. 19,999 price tag during this sale. Customers will also avail 5 percent discount on EMI purchases using an SBI card is applicable on the P20 Lite as well, with no-cost EMI options available for up to nine months.
Huawei Nova 3:
Huawei Nova does not receive any price cut, the device available at Rs 34,999 but buyers with SBI credit cards get the same 5 percent discount on EMI purchases, and no-cost EMI schemes are available for up to 12 months on the phone.
The company is giving an extra exchange discount of Rs. 4,000, and Reliance Jio customers can avail an extra cashback of Rs 1,200.
Huawei Nova 3i:
Huawei Nova 3i receives a price cut of Rs 500. The device was originally priced at Rs. 20,990 but will be available at Rs. 20,490 during the two-day sale. SBI credit card offer, no cost EMI options for up to 9 months, and Reliance Jio deal offering extra cashback of Rs. 1,200 along with partner vouchers of Rs. 3,300.
Huawei P20 Pro:
Huawei P20 Pro, comes with an original price tag of Rs. 64,999 will be priced at Rs. 59,999 during the two-day Huawei sale, effectively giving a discount of Rs. 5,000 to all buyers. SBI credit card holders can avail an additional 5 percent instant discount, and no cost EMI options will also be available for up to 12 months for buyers and is available in Graphite Black and Midnight Blue colour options.
Huawei P20 Lite:
Huawei P20 Lite will be available at Rs. 17,999, instead of its original Rs. 19,999 price tag during this sale. Customers will also avail 5 percent discount on EMI purchases using an SBI card is applicable on the P20 Lite as well, with no-cost EMI options available for up to nine months.
Huawei Nova 3:
Huawei Nova does not receive any price cut, the device available at Rs 34,999 but buyers with SBI credit cards get the same 5 percent discount on EMI purchases, and no-cost EMI schemes are available for up to 12 months on the phone.
The company is giving an extra exchange discount of Rs. 4,000, and Reliance Jio customers can avail an extra cashback of Rs 1,200.
Huawei Nova 3i:
Huawei Nova 3i receives a price cut of Rs 500. The device was originally priced at Rs. 20,990 but will be available at Rs. 20,490 during the two-day sale. SBI credit card offer, no cost EMI options for up to 9 months, and Reliance Jio deal offering extra cashback of Rs. 1,200 along with partner vouchers of Rs. 3,300.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Monday 13 August , 2018 Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- US Open: Kids Keep Me Grounded, Says Novak Djokovic
- A Music Festival Banned Cis-Men from Entering and Men on Twitter Aren't Taking it Well
- Yes, it Was Michael Jackson's Voice In that 1991 Episode of 'The Simpsons'
- 14 Year Old Boy Addicted to Fortnite Game on PlayStation Headbutts His Mom
- Google Pixel 3 XL Prototype Leaks Online After Getting Left Behind in a Cab
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...