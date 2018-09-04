Huawei Smartphone Deals: Discounts on Huawei P20 Pro, P20 Lite, Nova 3 And Nova 3i on Amazon

Huawei India has announced "Huawei Smartphone Deals sale' which will take place on September 4 and 5 on Amazon India. Smartphones like Huawei P20 Pro, Huawei Nova 3, and Huawei Nova 3i are included in the two-day sale. During this sale, buyers will have a chance to buy any of the four Huawei phones with special deals and discounts on offer.Huawei P20 Pro, comes with an original price tag of Rs. 64,999 will be priced at Rs. 59,999 during the two-day Huawei sale, effectively giving a discount of Rs. 5,000 to all buyers. SBI credit card holders can avail an additional 5 percent instant discount, and no cost EMI options will also be available for up to 12 months for buyers and is available in Graphite Black and Midnight Blue colour options.Huawei P20 Lite will be available at Rs. 17,999, instead of its original Rs. 19,999 price tag during this sale. Customers will also avail 5 percent discount on EMI purchases using an SBI card is applicable on the P20 Lite as well, with no-cost EMI options available for up to nine months.Huawei Nova does not receive any price cut, the device available at Rs 34,999 but buyers with SBI credit cards get the same 5 percent discount on EMI purchases, and no-cost EMI schemes are available for up to 12 months on the phone.The company is giving an extra exchange discount of Rs. 4,000, and Reliance Jio customers can avail an extra cashback of Rs 1,200.Huawei Nova 3i receives a price cut of Rs 500. The device was originally priced at Rs. 20,990 but will be available at Rs. 20,490 during the two-day sale. SBI credit card offer, no cost EMI options for up to 9 months, and Reliance Jio deal offering extra cashback of Rs. 1,200 along with partner vouchers of Rs. 3,300.