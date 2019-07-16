Take the pledge to vote

Tech
»
1-min read

Huawei Smartphone Shipments Pegged at 260 Million

Huawei Technologies is expected to sort out issues with the US authorities by the end of this month and ship around 260 million phones this year compared to a pre-ban projection of 250 million units.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 16, 2019, 2:37 PM IST
Days after Huawei Chairman Liang Hua claimed increased revenues for the first half of the year despite a US government-imposed trade ban, an analyst has predicted the company’s smartphone shipments will surpass expectations in 2019.

“Huawei’s entire businesses ran smoothly [since that ban],” company chairman Liang Hua, who declined to provide specific figures, said at a press conference in Shenzhen on Friday.

Analyst Guo Minghao expects Huawei Technologies, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment supplier, to sort out issues with the US authorities by the end of this month and ship around 260 million phones this year compared to pre-ban projection of 250 million units.

For that to happen, Huawei will have to get back access to Google's Mobile Services (GMS), according to a Forbes report. “ If that doesn't happen, shipments might be nearer 230 million units, which is still far better than had been anticipated before US President Trump signaled a partial reversal of the blacklist at the G20 Summit in Osaka last month,” the report says.

Guo Minghao reckons the biggest factor in Huawei's success is the Chinese market, where it managed to increase its share this year, according to GMS Arena. He also termed Huawei regaining its sales in some overseas markets as another positive factor.

