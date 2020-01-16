Huawei Surpassed Samsung by Selling 6.9 Million 5G Smartphones in 2019

It is yet again a tough battle between Samsung and Huawei for the top spot, this time in the 5G market. Samsung, earlier this month revealed that it shipped a total of 6.7 million phones with 5G connectivity, while the Chinese company Huawei recently announced that they have surpassed South Korean phone making giant’s milestone after shipping 6.9 million 5G phones in the year 2019.

As of now, Huawei sells 6 models that support 5G connectivity, these phones are the Mate 20 X 5G, Mate 30 5G, Mate 30 Pro 5G, Mate 30 RS Porsche Design, nova 6 5G, and the foldable Mate X. Furthermore, there are two more phones, which they sell with the same connectivity under their subsidiary brand Honor, the V30 and the V30 Pro.

In a post on Chinese social media site Weibo, the company claimed the latter two managed to win the title for Best Selling Phone on JD.com and Tmall in its price category. Samsung managed to achieve the target by selling phones across the globe while the Chinese phone maker primarily sold its device in its domestic market, where there was a negligible presence of Samsung.

