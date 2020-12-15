Huawei Survey Inquires About Users' Charging Habits, Asks If USB C Cable is Needed in Headphones' Box

Huawei has reportedly started surveying its users over their device-charging habits. According to a report by Chinese publication ITHome, the Chinese tech company sent a bunch of questions to customers who recently purchased its new FreeBuds Studio wireless headphones and asked whether the USB Type-C charging cable bundled with the product is necessary - indicating that the next Huawei headphones (or smartphones in future) might not ship with the charging cable. Currently, many popular audio makers including Sony and Phillips do not ship USB adapter with their audio devices. Interestingly, Apple recently sent out a similar survey to users inquiring about the importance of the charging cable in the box. Although several OEMs send out timely questionnaires to customers to improve its services, it is also possible that the company(s) is only trying to understand how users interact with their products, meaning they may or may not implement these changes.

As per images available in the report, Huawei sent out questions such as, "Do you think the Type-C charging cable in the wireless headset box is necessary"? The Chinese tech giant also inquired about the suitable price range of products in case of an absence of the Type-C charging cable from the packaging. The survey further asks whether other devices such as smartphones and tablets are equipped with Type-C charging cable inside the box. Lastly, the company questions its users that if their purchasing habits would change in case the charging cable is not included in the retail box. All these questions do indicate that the company might ditch charging cable from the headphones-packaging, although these are just speculations.

Recently, Apple had also sent out a survey to select iPhone 12 Pro Max users, asking whether they prefer Touch ID or Face ID. The company also inquired about items included in the iPhone 12 retail box which they actually use. It indicates that the company may ditch either Apple stickers, the SIM ejection tool, or the USB-C Lightning cable from the packaging of the iPhone 13 (name unconfirmed). Apple has stopped shipping USB power adapter with several Apple devices such as iPhone 12 models and Apple Watch Series 6. The company had sent out a similar survey inquiring about power adapter, even before the iPhone 12 series was announced last year. Meanwhile, Samsung is also rumoured to exclude USB-C power adapter from the next Galaxy S Series, rumoured to be Samsung Galaxy S21.