English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Huawei to Launch End-to-End 5G Solution Later This Year
According to Huawei's Rotating Chairman Eric Xu, the company is committed to investing in 5G.
Huawei to Launch End-to-End 5G Solution Later This Year (Image: Reuters)
At a time when big enterprises globally are looking to create a robust 5G ecosystem for the commercial roll-out of the technology, Huawei on Tuesday said the company will launch an end-to-end 5G solution by the second half of this year. According to Huawei's Rotating Chairman Eric Xu, the company is committed to investing in 5G. "We are fully committed to 5G investment and by the second half of this year, we're going to launch an end-to-end 5G solution," Huawei's rotating Chairman Eric Xu said here on Tuesday. Speaking during his keynote at the 2018 edition of the Huawei Analyst Summit (HAS), Xu said 5G will result in faster speed and decrease networking costs. "5G is just another product line at Huawei. It is a natural evolution of the technology -- from 2G to 3G to 4G and now 5G," Xu told the gathering.
Also Read: Call Drops in Delhi to Rise as MCD Seals 566 Towers
According to Xu, there is no fundamental difference between 4G and 5G and for the consumers, it is all about faster speed. "We don't have other material differences in experiences for the consumer between the two technologies," he said. The executive said that 4G infrastructure today is robust and the 5G technology will first be targeted at dense areas to meet growing demand from the consumers for more bandwidth. When asked about the US restricting access to China-made smartphones and telecoms infrastructure owing to security concerns, Xu refused to comment directly but said Huawei's position in the US market has not changed.
"We're focused on what we can do and provide better services to our customers,' Xu said. According to him, Artificial Intelligence (AI) will help the telecom industry worldwide to improve networks. In February, Huawei and telecom services provider Bharti Airtel announced to have successfully conducted 5G network trial under a test set-up in India. The trial was conducted at Airtel's Network Experience Centre in Manesar (Gurugram). During the test trial, a user throughput of more than 3Gbps was achieved.
Also Read: Microsoft Introduces Azure Sphere For Securing IoT Devices
This is the highest measured throughput for a mobile network in 3.5 GHz band with 100MHz bandwidth and end-to-end network latency of approximately 1 msec, the company said. "We have been focusing on developing 5G ecosystem and use cases and the show with Bharti Airtel impressively demonstrates the performance capability of 5G in 3.5 GHz band," said Emmanuel Coelho Alves, Director, Wireless Marketing, Huawei HQ. The company, which began investing in 5G research in 2009, is aiming to invest $600 million in the 5G technology by end of this year.
"The 5G era is approaching, and we are confident that 5G deployment in India will hapthe pen in line with global timeline," Jay Chen, CEO, Huawei India, told IANS recently. Huawei in September last year released its 5G-oriented mobile bearer solution 'X-Haul' for operators in India to build end-to-end 5G networks.
Also Watch: Xolo Era 3X Review: Ease-of-Use is The Biggest USP
Also Watch
Also Read: Call Drops in Delhi to Rise as MCD Seals 566 Towers
According to Xu, there is no fundamental difference between 4G and 5G and for the consumers, it is all about faster speed. "We don't have other material differences in experiences for the consumer between the two technologies," he said. The executive said that 4G infrastructure today is robust and the 5G technology will first be targeted at dense areas to meet growing demand from the consumers for more bandwidth. When asked about the US restricting access to China-made smartphones and telecoms infrastructure owing to security concerns, Xu refused to comment directly but said Huawei's position in the US market has not changed.
"We're focused on what we can do and provide better services to our customers,' Xu said. According to him, Artificial Intelligence (AI) will help the telecom industry worldwide to improve networks. In February, Huawei and telecom services provider Bharti Airtel announced to have successfully conducted 5G network trial under a test set-up in India. The trial was conducted at Airtel's Network Experience Centre in Manesar (Gurugram). During the test trial, a user throughput of more than 3Gbps was achieved.
Also Read: Microsoft Introduces Azure Sphere For Securing IoT Devices
This is the highest measured throughput for a mobile network in 3.5 GHz band with 100MHz bandwidth and end-to-end network latency of approximately 1 msec, the company said. "We have been focusing on developing 5G ecosystem and use cases and the show with Bharti Airtel impressively demonstrates the performance capability of 5G in 3.5 GHz band," said Emmanuel Coelho Alves, Director, Wireless Marketing, Huawei HQ. The company, which began investing in 5G research in 2009, is aiming to invest $600 million in the 5G technology by end of this year.
"The 5G era is approaching, and we are confident that 5G deployment in India will hapthe pen in line with global timeline," Jay Chen, CEO, Huawei India, told IANS recently. Huawei in September last year released its 5G-oriented mobile bearer solution 'X-Haul' for operators in India to build end-to-end 5G networks.
Also Watch: Xolo Era 3X Review: Ease-of-Use is The Biggest USP
Also Watch
-
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
Saturday 14 April , 2018 127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- India Loses USD 22 Billion a Year in Peak Traffic Hours in 4 Indian Cities: Uber
- Kohli Doesn't Feel Like Wearing Orange Cap, Markande Elated
- Bhavesh Joshi Superhero First Look: Harshvardhan Kapoor Indulges in Some Ninja-Like Action
- Bollywood Star Farhan Akhtar Buys Himself Jeep Grand Cherokee
- Alia Bhatt is Giving Us Major Style Goals in Her Easy-Breezy Looks; See Pics