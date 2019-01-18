English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Huawei to Roll Out EMUI 9.0 in India From Next Week: Everything You Need to Know
Huawei EMUI, formerly known as "Emotion UI", is the user interface that the Chinese smartphone maker uses on its devices and Honor series.
Chinese electronics giant Huawei on Friday announced that its Android Pie-based custom operating system (OS) -- EMUI 9.0 is rolling out on the "P20 Pro" and "Nova 3" smartphones with new user interface (UI) and full-screen gestures as an over-the-air (OTA) firmware update from next week in India.
Huawei EMUI, formerly known as "Emotion UI", is the user interface that the Chinese smartphone maker uses on its devices and Honor series. The OS comes with India-specific features like support for up to 22 Indian languages, customised Indian calendar, deep integration of apps like Paytm to provide greater convenience to the consumer while making payments, the company said in a statement.
The updated EMUI 9.0 would bring a 12.9 per cent faster performance, quicker app launch and capabilities like consolidated menus, unified design language, gesture-based navigation and on device Artificial Intelligence( AI), the company said in a statement.
EMUI 9.0 is reaching users with password vault, digital balance dashboard, multiple backup options, one-handed controls and improved Huawei Share features, the company added. The smartphone player has also introduced the "GPU Turbo 2.0" in EMUI 9.0 which is the second generation graphics processing acceleration technology.
