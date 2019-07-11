Huawei to Roll Out EMUI 9.1 Update for Five More Smartphones in July

Huawei’s South Africa has confirmed that five more devices will enjoy EMUI 9.1 update starting this July. These include P20, P20 Pro, Mate 10 Pro, Mate 10 Porsche Design and Mate RS Porsche Design.

In addition, the P30 lite, Mate 20 lite, Mate 9, P10, P10 Plus, P smart 2019, Y5 2019 and Y6 2019 were confirmed to get the latest firmware in August.

Huawei had first released the EMUI 9.1 with the company’s flagship P30 series smartphones. The company has already rolled out the update to the first batch of compatible devices which include the Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Huawei 20X and the Huawei 20 RS Porsche Design.

The EMUI 9.1 is built on top of Android 9 Pie and brings a host of new features, performance improvements along with July 2019 security patch.

The EMUI 9.1 update will likely introduce one hand gesture navigation to devices. The upcoming update will also feature GPU Turbo 3.0, AI Video Editor, and more. Huawei also teased advanced features such as the Huawei Share Onehop and Wireless Projection.

Huawei Mobile India has also posted the teaser of EMUI 9.1 on its official Facebook page along with some indication about what to expect.

The caption of the Facebook post said, “It’s worth the wait! EMUI 9.1 is coming soon to give you an immersive experience”. Huawei also stated that EMUI 9.1 will provide “an innovative performance and system speed enhancements”.