»
1-min read

Huawei to Showcase Foldable 5G Smartphone at Mobile World Congress

Huawei has just teased that it will be launching a new foldable smartphone along with 5G enabled devices at MWC.

News18.com

Updated:February 2, 2019, 3:04 PM IST
After Samsung, Huawei is expected to make an announcement for its first foldable smartphone. The company had earlier promised to showcase a foldable 5G smartphone at Mobile World Congress (MWC) which is scheduled for late February.

The company has now released an invite which includes a teaser image of the above-mentioned device which will be unveiled at an event on February 24 at 14:00 CET. The handset is expected to feature the company’s new 5000 5G modem as well as a Kirin 980 chipset powering the device. By the looks of the teased image, the phone should fold down in the middle with the screen on the outside.

There is also a possibility that there will be another 5G handset, just that it won’t be a foldable one. The event is also likely to witness the launch of Huawei’s new 5G home router featuring the same modem mentioned above with support for HiLink, Huawei’s smart home protocol. The router should also feature Wi-Fi 6 as the 802.11ac isn’t fast enough for 5G speeds, although no phone supports the new Wi-Fi standard as of yet.

Samsung is also expected to finally showcase its foldable phone after it gave a glimpse of the device last year at its annual developer conference.

