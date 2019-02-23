English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Huawei to Unveil Its Foldable 5G-Enabled Phone at MWC: Everything You Need to Know

Huawei will release the foldable phone four days after Samsung unveiled its Galaxy Fold. However, the 5G connectivity gives it an advantage over Samsung Fold which is a 4G-only device.

IANS

Updated:February 23, 2019, 11:27 AM IST
(Image: Reuters)
Chinese smartphone maker Huawei is set to unveil its first foldable smartphone at the world's biggest mobile fair - the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 that will kick off in Barcelona next week. Huawei will release the foldable phone four days after Samsung unveiled its Galaxy Fold. However, the 5G connectivity gives it an advantage over Samsung Fold which is a 4G-only device.

Notably, Samsung is the first mainstream smartphone player to bring a foldable smart mobile device for users after first teasing a prototype at its developers' conference in November 2018. The smartphone, which will be available on April 26, comes with the world's first 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display, which folds into a compact device with a cover display that is capable of opening up to three active apps simultaneously on the main display.

Meanwhile, Apple has also submitted a blueprint of a bendable smartphone at the US Patent and Trademark Office, indicating Apple's progressive development towards building a foldable device. The patent application describes a display with hinges that can fold in half or in thirds.

