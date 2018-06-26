Huawei Top Sponsor to Australian Politicians For Overseas Trips

Chinese telecommunications equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL] is the biggest corporate sponsor of overseas travel for Australian politicians, according to an analysis of travel disclosure registers by an Australian think-tank. The report comes as several politicians have called for Huawei to be banned from participating in a roll-out of Australia's 5G next-generation communications network, amid fears the company is effectively controlled by the Chinese government. It also lands amid a low in Sino-Australian relations and intense concern at Chinese influence in Australian politics.Australia is preparing to pass laws designed to limit China's influence in domestic affairs following criticism by Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull that Beijing was interfering. The research from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) found Huawei paid for 12 trips by Australian federal politicians to the company's headquarters in Shenzhen, including business class flights, local travel, accommodation and meals, between 2010 and this year, based on politicians' disclosures.Politicians who took those trips include Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, Trade Minister Steve Ciobo and former Trade Minister Andrew Robb. Huawei accounted for 12 out of 55 corporate-sponsored trips by federal politicians, the ASPI research found.Iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group