Huawei Unveils 7nm Chipset Kirin 980 in India

Huawei Consumer Business Group India today unveiled the Kirin 980, a technological marvel which aims to bring superlative performance, improved smartphone photography and videography experience, the most advanced mobile AI experience and outstanding connectivity anytime, anywhere to consumers the company said in a statement. The new chipset commercial SoC manufactured with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Company’s (TSMC) 7nm process.The chipset is set for commercial availability on Huawei devices for consumers before 2018 ends. Compared to the previous generation 10nm process, the 7nm process packs 6.9 billion transistors in the same form factor as its predecessor, while delivering 20% improved performance and 40% more efficiency.While the Kirin 970 was the first SoC that came with a dedicated AI processor, the Kirin 980 is to be equipped with two neural processing units (NPUs). The Dual-NPU setup affords greater AI processing power, which allows developers to create even richer AI experiences without having to lean on the cloud, the company further added.Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Brody Ji, Senior Product Director, Huawei Consumer Business Group, said, “At Huawei, we want to create an elite mobile ecosystem and offer products that not only offer distinctive user experience but also enhance the way consumer connects with each other. Being a pioneer in AI with last year, we are thrilled to launch the Kirin 980 equipped with the industry’s first dual NPU, one of industry’s first. The Kirin 980 has been designed as an all-round powerhouse that not only features outstanding AI capabilities, but also brings cutting-edge raw performance to consumers.”He further added, “By developing the core technologies of chips and the cloud, Huawei is focused on delivering the user experiences that defines the future of smartphone in the smart era.”