Huawei Watch GT 2 with Kirin A1 Chipset to be Launched in India on Dec 5

The much-awaited Huawei GT-2 smartwatch which is set to be launched in India on December 5, will be available across offline and online channels, the company said on Monday. The watch is equipped with Huawei's proprietary Kirin A1 chipset, which augments its battery life drastically. The Kirin A1 chipset integrates an advanced Bluetooth processing unit, a powerful audio processing unit, an ultra-low power consumption application processor and a separate power management unit. It is the first-ever wearable chip that supports both wireless audio devices and smartwatches.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 will mark the debut of Kirin A1 in India, paving the way for Huawei to further its footprint in India's wearable segment down the road. Equipped with enhanced fitness tracking features, the Huawei Watch GT 2 can monitor different workout modes including triathlons/hikes. Huawei's Watch GT series has witnessed success for being the most successful wearable which clocked a sales milestone of two million units globally since its launch.

The India market for wearable devices grew 30.9 per cent quarter-over-quarter in the second quarter of 2019 and 123.6 per cent when compared to the same quarter a year ago, thus, reaching an all-time high of three million shipments in a single quarter, according to a report by the International Data Corporation (IDC). India is the third-largest wearables market in the world after China and the US.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.