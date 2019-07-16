Take the pledge to vote

Tech
»
1-min read

Huawei Watch GT Active Launched for Rs 15,990, Claimed to Offer Two-Week Battery Life

Available in orange and green colours, the smartwatch features 1.39-inch AMOLED HD touchscreen display and is capable of monitoring heart rate, sleep and a variety of indoor and outdoor activities.

News18.com

Updated:July 16, 2019, 2:31 PM IST
Huawei GT Active Smart Watch (Imahe: Huawei)
Huawei has announced the availability of the new Watch GT Active smartwatch in India for Rs 15,990. Available in orange and green colours, the smartwatch features a 46mm case and a 1.39-inch AMOLED HD display with a resolution of 454x454 pixels. It is also claimed to be lightweight allowing users to wear it for a longer period of time, and is capable of monitoring heart rate, sleep and a variety of indoor and outdoor activities.

There is also a self-learning algorithm that can detect and monitor both indoor and outdoor activities. The smartwatch also features a Triathlon mode that can help track swimming, cycling, and running. The watch runs on Huawei's own LiteOS and is compatible with both, Android and iOS.

Huawei says that it has done some research which concluded with the fact that charging smartwatches is one of the biggest pain points for consumers. The company says that its in-house Lite OS along with the dual-chipset helps in delivering long battery life. Users can expect a much better battery life under typical usage conditions which includes wearing the smartwatch all day long, keeping heart rate function activated, 90 minutes of workout, and notifications.

The Huawei Watch GT Active is priced at Rs 15,990 and comes with a standard 1-year warranty and 10-day replacement warranty via Flipkart. Consumers can grab additional discounts from the ongoing Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale.

