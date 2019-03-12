Huawei Watch GT is Priced at Rs 15,990; Will be Available on Amazon From 19 March

Huawei has confirmed the arrival of the much-awaited Watch GT smartwatch to India. The Watch GT will be available in two variants, the Classic Edition and the Sports Edition. The price of the Watch GT Classic Edition is Rs 16,990 while the Watch GT Sports Edition has a price tag of Rs 15,990. Huawei says that the Watch GT will be available from 19 March onwards on Amazon.in for the moment. If you are among the early bird buyers, Huawei will bundle the Huawei Sport BT AM61 earphones priced at Rs 2,999 with the Watch GT.The Huawei Watch GT has a 1.39-inch AMOLED display and is just 10.6mm thick. Huawei claims that the Watch GT has 2 weeks of battery life on a single charge, with Heartrate monitoring on and exercise logging for 90 minutes per week. In fact, if you switch off the heart rate and use this for mirroring notifications from your smartphone, the Watch GT's battery is claimed to last as long as 30 days on a single charge. This runs the TruSeen 3.0 heartrate monitoring technology, which has algorithms that learn a user's specific habits over time.The Huawei Watch GT takes advantage of a joint-study with Harvard Medical School CDB Centre and Huawei, to introduce a sleep monitor programme called TruSleep 2.0 which identifies common sleep related issues. Huawei suggests that the Watch GT then provides more than 200 potential suggestions to help you sleep better.The Watch GT will compete with the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Watch.