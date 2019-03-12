English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Huawei Watch GT is Priced at Rs 15,990; Will be Available on Amazon From 19 March
The Watch GT will compete with the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Watch.
The Watch GT will compete with the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Watch.
Loading...
Huawei has confirmed the arrival of the much-awaited Watch GT smartwatch to India. The Watch GT will be available in two variants, the Classic Edition and the Sports Edition. The price of the Watch GT Classic Edition is Rs 16,990 while the Watch GT Sports Edition has a price tag of Rs 15,990. Huawei says that the Watch GT will be available from 19 March onwards on Amazon.in for the moment. If you are among the early bird buyers, Huawei will bundle the Huawei Sport BT AM61 earphones priced at Rs 2,999 with the Watch GT.
The Huawei Watch GT has a 1.39-inch AMOLED display and is just 10.6mm thick. Huawei claims that the Watch GT has 2 weeks of battery life on a single charge, with Heartrate monitoring on and exercise logging for 90 minutes per week. In fact, if you switch off the heart rate and use this for mirroring notifications from your smartphone, the Watch GT's battery is claimed to last as long as 30 days on a single charge. This runs the TruSeen 3.0 heartrate monitoring technology, which has algorithms that learn a user's specific habits over time.
The Huawei Watch GT takes advantage of a joint-study with Harvard Medical School CDB Centre and Huawei, to introduce a sleep monitor programme called TruSleep 2.0 which identifies common sleep related issues. Huawei suggests that the Watch GT then provides more than 200 potential suggestions to help you sleep better.
The Watch GT will compete with the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Watch.
The Huawei Watch GT has a 1.39-inch AMOLED display and is just 10.6mm thick. Huawei claims that the Watch GT has 2 weeks of battery life on a single charge, with Heartrate monitoring on and exercise logging for 90 minutes per week. In fact, if you switch off the heart rate and use this for mirroring notifications from your smartphone, the Watch GT's battery is claimed to last as long as 30 days on a single charge. This runs the TruSeen 3.0 heartrate monitoring technology, which has algorithms that learn a user's specific habits over time.
The Huawei Watch GT takes advantage of a joint-study with Harvard Medical School CDB Centre and Huawei, to introduce a sleep monitor programme called TruSleep 2.0 which identifies common sleep related issues. Huawei suggests that the Watch GT then provides more than 200 potential suggestions to help you sleep better.
The Watch GT will compete with the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Watch.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Interview: Manohar Bhat - Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Interview: Manohar Bhat - Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Samjhauta Express Blast: How a Pakistani Woman's 'Last Minute' Application Delayed the Verdict
- Suniel Shetty Reminds Cricket Fans Why Rishabh Pant Shouldn't Be Compared to Dhoni
- REEL Movie Awards 2019: 'Badhaai Ho' is Special Because of Its Success, Says Neena Gupta
- Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Your Smartphone is Now Your Voting Companion
- Discussion About Ramadan and Election Dates are Totally Disgusting: Javed Akhtar
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results