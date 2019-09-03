Huawei Watch GT2 Official Renders Leaked, Might Launch in September

Chinese OEM Huawei is believed to be readying the launch of their next generation smartwatch, the Huawei Watch GT2, for late September. Official renders have revealed how the Watch will look like, showing slimmer bezels, a larger display panel, and a similarly sized body as its predecessor. However, the chassis does seem a bit slimmer than before, which might be a result of rearrangement of internal components.

An integrated mic and speaker are said to have been added in the Watch GT2, but it is not yet clear if it also features native cellular connectivity, to make calls and stream music on the go. The Watch GT2 also appears to retain the heart rate monitor, which bodes well for fitness enthusiasts. Customers will have two styles to choose from — the all-black model which is the Huawei Watch GT2 Sport, and the black/silver one with a brown leather strap which is the Watch 2 Classic model.

It’s expected that the Huawei Watch GT2 will be launched alongside the Huawei Mate 30 series on September 19, at IFA 2019, Berlin. However, speculations doing rounds have suggested that Huawei may choose to release the wearable earlier, perhaps during one of its earlier keynotes at IFA.

