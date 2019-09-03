Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Huawei Watch GT2 Official Renders Leaked, Might Launch in September

Customers of the Huawei Watch GT2 can choose from two styles: the all-black 'Sport' model and the 'Classic' black/silver one with a brown leather strap.

News18.com

Updated:September 3, 2019, 8:54 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Huawei Watch GT2 Official Renders Leaked, Might Launch in September
Image for Representation
Loading...

Chinese OEM Huawei is believed to be readying the launch of their next generation smartwatch, the Huawei Watch GT2, for late September. Official renders have revealed how the Watch will look like, showing slimmer bezels, a larger display panel, and a similarly sized body as its predecessor. However, the chassis does seem a bit slimmer than before, which might be a result of rearrangement of internal components.

An integrated mic and speaker are said to have been added in the Watch GT2, but it is not yet clear if it also features native cellular connectivity, to make calls and stream music on the go. The Watch GT2 also appears to retain the heart rate monitor, which bodes well for fitness enthusiasts. Customers will have two styles to choose from — the all-black model which is the Huawei Watch GT2 Sport, and the black/silver one with a brown leather strap which is the Watch 2 Classic model.

It’s expected that the Huawei Watch GT2 will be launched alongside the Huawei Mate 30 series on September 19, at IFA 2019, Berlin. However, speculations doing rounds have suggested that Huawei may choose to release the wearable earlier, perhaps during one of its earlier keynotes at IFA.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram