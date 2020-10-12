Huawei Will Debut Its Mate 40 Smartphones on October 22

Chinese smartphone giant Huawei will launch its Mate 40 series of smartphones on October 22, the company confirmed last week. Huawei announced the launch for Mate 40 in a Tweet. In a post on its global Twitter handle, Huawei said, "Unprecedented Power is coming. Don't miss the announcement on 22.10.20." Huawei said that the October 22 launch for the Mate 40 smartphone will be held at 2:00PM CEST (5:30PM IST).

The image shared by Huawei looks like a picture of the sky from the bottom of a well. It is not known when the company will start shipping the Mate 40 smartphones or in what all markets it will launch its upcoming flagship series. There isn't much information also about the Huawei Mate 40 smartphones, but it has been said earlier that the Mate 40 series would have three smartphones - the Huawei Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, and Mate 40 Pro+. Reports suggest that Huawei's Mate series will continue to be a camera-focused offering from the Chinese manufacturer.

Last month, leaked renders of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro showed a hole-punch design with a pill-shaped dual front camera similar to Huawei's P40 Pro smartphone. If true, this will be the first time Huawei's Mate series gets a hole-punch cutout instead of a notch. The Huawei Mate 40 might also come with a circular quad camera module at the back. The Huawei Mate 40 Pro's screen size is rumoured to be 6.7-inches. Further, the phone's leaked renders hint at an IR blaster, single-speaker grille, and physical volume control and power buttons.

It is important to note that Huawei smartphones do not have an Android license due to the US ban on the Chinese manufacturer, which prevents US companies from doing business with Huawei.