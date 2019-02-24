Huawei Wireless Quick Charger 15W Review: It is All About Ultimate Speed, And The Future

Wireless charging has been available in Android phones for a while now. The Samsung Galaxy S6 and the Galaxy S6 Edge have had it since the year 2015. However, it took the Apple iPhone X to introduce the wireless charging feature in the year 2017, and we suddenly saw a flurry of wireless charging rolling out—the Belkin Boost Up and the Mophie Wireless Charging Base, to name a few—which have since been joined by the Logitech Powered Wireless Charging Stand and the Ultimate Ears POWER UP Charging Dock, for instance. Since most of the phones support the Qi wireless charging standard, irrespective of the different wattage capabilities of these chargers, you can use them to charge pretty much any compatible phone. What remains a bit surprising though is that it took this long for phone makers to jump on the bandwagon. Google first introduced the Pixel Stand wireless charger with the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL. And Huawei is now absolutely serious about the Huawei Wireless Quick Charger 15W. This is priced at Rs 3,999 and at present, Huawei itself only has one phone which supports wireless charging—the brilliant Mate 20 Pro.In terms of the design, the Huawei Wireless Quick Charger 15W isn’t much larger than an ice-hockey puck. There isn’t anything visually distinct about this, except the matte finish in pearly white colour, a red ring around on the sides and a restrained Huawei logo on it. But then again, you really cannot go wrong with a wireless charger, can you? The simplicity continues with the tiny white notification light that comes on when you place the Mate 20 Pro (or any other phone for that matter) on it for charging. The power to this wireless charger is provided by a USB Type C port, which is no surprise, and that is what enables these fast charging speeds.However, the surprise is that Huawei doesn’t bundle a power adapter with the Huawei Wireless Quick Charger 15W in India. Now that is surprising, because you will need to go hunting for a Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 (also known as QC 3.0) power adapter to hook the Huawei Wireless Quick Charger 15W up and get this to work. The assumption here seems to be that you would already have the powerful 40W adapter brick with the Mate 20 Pro, and that can be used to power the wireless charger too. That would perhaps be a bit unfair to piggyback on the adapter bundled with the phone, because you may want to still use both, perhaps at different locations (one on your bedside table and one in office, maybe?).This is the fastest wireless charger we have ever got our hands on—this, as the name suggests, has a wireless charging rating of 15 watts. In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 tops out at 10W and the Apple iPhone XS Max supports 7.5W charging. Considering the Mate 20 Pro has a large 4,200mAh battery, it takes just under 2 hours and 30 minutes for a fully discharged battery to be completely charged again. That being said, you still need to be careful when you place the phone on the Huawei Wireless Quick Charger 15W to ensure it is charging properly. Some wireless chargers tend to be a bit more forgiving to how the coils on the charger align with the phone, and the Huawei Wireless Quick Charger 15W we noticed tends to not charge the phone if you leave it lying on this charging mat in a haphazard manner. Wireless charging is not for the absent minded, to say the least. We were quite impressed by the fact that even with the quick wireless charging, the Mate 20 Pro did become warm or uncomfortable to hold.If you have put a case on your phone, that’ll not impede the wireless charging as long as it is less than 5mm in thickness—which it surely will be. The Huawei Wireless Quick Charger 15W has temperature monitoring as well, which reduces the output power if it detects the phone becoming too warm for some reason or the ambient temperature shooting up.Whether you buy the Huawei Wireless Quick Charger 15W will largely depend on whether you own the Mate 20 Pro or not. If you do have one, like yours truly has at the moment, this is an ideal accessory to have on the bedside table. The sheer convenience is unmatched. If you however use another phone which supports wireless charging, chances are it won’t be able to derive the full advantage of this charger. Nevertheless, you can always part with 3,999 of your Rupees, and get this futureproofing ticked off nevertheless.