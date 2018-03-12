English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Huawei Y9 (2018) With Four Cameras, Android 8.0 Oreo Launched
Huawei Y9 (2018) has been announced recently and the new budget smartphone by Huawei has been built on the lines of Honor 9 Lite and Huawei Mate 10 Pro. Here is all you need to know about the new Huawei Y9 (2018).
Huawei Y9 (2018) has been launched in Thailand.
Building on the lines of Huawei Mate 10 Pro and Honow 9 Lite, Huawei has launched yet another budget smartphone, namely the Huawei Y9 (2018). The new Huawei smartphone has been unveiled in Thailand and while the price and the availability of the phone are yet to be announced, it is speculated to hit the market with a price tag of Eur 200 (~Rs 16,000).
As for its specifications, the Huawei Y9 (2018) is powered by a Kirin 659 SoC with eight cores, clocked at 2.3GHz. It carries 3GB RAM, 32GB storage (expandable up to 256GB) and runs the latest Android 8.0 Oreo-based EMUI 8.0. The smartphone sports a 5.93-inch FullView display with Full HD+ (2160x1080 pixels) resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio.
Similar to the Honor 9 Lite, the new Huawei Y9 features a dual camera setup both at the front and the back. There is a 16-megapixel primary lens coupled with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor at the back, while the front sports a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor for depth effect.
Connectivity options on the Huawei Y9 (2018) include dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The smartphone is backed by a 4000 mAh battery. The device weighs 170 grams.
Huawei Y9 (2018) will be available in three colour options - Black, Blue and Gold.
Huawei has not confirmed whether the device will be launched in markets other than Thailand. In case it does not, there is not a lot to miss as the Honor 9 Lite by the company is pretty much similar to the device.
