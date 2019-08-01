Huawei Y9 Prime Launched in India with Triple Rear Camera at Rs 15,990

Huawei has launched the Y9 Prime smartphone in India featuring a pop-up selfie camera and notch-less display. The smartphone was first seen in May when it is was unveiled globally.

The phone comes with a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) LCD display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by octa-core Kirin 710F processor with 4GB of RAM and option of 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. At the back there is a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor. For taking selfies the pop-up camera features a 16-megapixel sensor. There is also a 4,000mAh battery while other features include a rear fingerprint sensor, GPS, USB Type-C, 4G LTE support, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi connectivity support. The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 runs on Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.0.

The smartphone is priced at Rs 15,990 and will be available in Emerald Green and Sapphire Blue colour options.

It will be available for purchase from Amazon.in on August 7 starting August 7, exclusively for Prime members, while regular consumers will be able to purchase the handset on the next day at 12 noon. There is an nstant cashback worth Rs 500 through Amazon Pay and instant discount of 10 percent for SBI card users. An additional exchange discount of up to Rs 1,500 and no-cost EMI options for six months is also being offered.

Customers can also pre-book the phone offline through Croma, Poorvika, and other major retail outlets starting August 5. Pre-booking customers get a Huawei Sport BT headphones and a 15,600mAh powerbank both worth Rs 4,598.