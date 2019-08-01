Huawei Y9 Prime With Pop-up Selfie Camera to Launch in India Today
Huawei is launching a new smartphone for the Indian market today. Dubbed as the Y9 Prime the new smartphone was unveiled globally back in May. As of now, we have seen teasers on Amazon India which also confirmed the launch date as August 1. The handset comes with a notch-less display and makes use of a pop-up selfie camera.
While the price of the handset is yet to be revealed, we can expect it to fall under the Rs 20,000 price bracket. As for the specs, the phone comes with a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) LCD display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by octa-core Kirin 710F processor with 4GB of RAM and option of 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. The new smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor. For taking selfies the pop-up camera features a 16-megapixel sensor.
There is also a 4,000mAh battery while other features include a rear fingerprint sensor, GPS, USB Type-C, 4G LTE support, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi connectivity support. The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 runs on Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.0.
The launch event of the handset is scheduled for 12PM in New Delhi, so we can expect the official pricing to be out by 2PM.
