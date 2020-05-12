Huawei Y9s With 6GB RAM, Triple Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specs and More

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei on Tuesday launched mid-range 'Huawei Y9s' for Rs 19,990 in India. The device will be available on Amazon from May 19 and customers can buy the device with a nine-month no-cost EMI and Rs 1,000 cashback.

The smartphone features 6.59-inch Ultra FullView Display with 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio delivers an ultra-wide horizon without a notch. The device is powered by Kirin 710F octa-core chipset provides powerful on-the-go gaming and an enhanced live stream viewing experience.

The smartphone is available with 6GB of RAM with 128GB storage, expandable via SD card to 512GB, along with the UFS2.1 storage technology and Huawei's advanced Extendable Read-Only File System (EROFS) technology.

The phone houses a triple camera setup at the back consists of 48MP main camera, along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP depth camera. The device also houses a 16MP front camera. The smartphone is equipped with a 4000mAh battery, which aims to support continuous calling for 40 hours, music playback for 80 hours and video playback for 9 hours.