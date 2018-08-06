English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Humans vs AI: A Team of 5 DOTA 2 Players Beaten by a Group of AI Programs
"OpenAI Five plays 180 years worth of games against itself every day."
OpenAI Five playing the best OpenAI employee team.(Representative Image: OpenAI)
Loading...
Artificial Intelligence vs Humans is a hotly debated topic these days and the gaming arena holds one of the prime witnesses of that. DOTA 2 players have taken on an AI algorithm before in a head-to-head match and have lost. The story seems to continue to date, a recent match between a team of 5 humans vs a mix of AI programs, being a proof of that. The AI programs, developed by OpenAI - an AI research lab founded by Elon Musk and Y Combinator president Sam Altman, won 2 out of 3 matches against the 5 semi-professional humans working together as a team.
For the first time OpenAI Five, as the team of AIs is called, beat a team of humans in the top 99.95 percentile at Dota 2, proving its coordination and planning capability. Previously, the victory streak of AIs was restricted to a 1 on 1 match with a human player. What's more, OpenAI Five let the audience select its team of 5 members which can possibly make a huge difference in the game. The third match as a victory to humans is being claimed to be a result of the audience's choice of inadequate players for the AI.
Next up on OpenAI's list is to take on DOTA 2 professionals at this year's "The International", a major e-sports tournament.
Also Watch
For the first time OpenAI Five, as the team of AIs is called, beat a team of humans in the top 99.95 percentile at Dota 2, proving its coordination and planning capability. Previously, the victory streak of AIs was restricted to a 1 on 1 match with a human player. What's more, OpenAI Five let the audience select its team of 5 members which can possibly make a huge difference in the game. The third match as a victory to humans is being claimed to be a result of the audience's choice of inadequate players for the AI.
Next up on OpenAI's list is to take on DOTA 2 professionals at this year's "The International", a major e-sports tournament.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Friday 27 July , 2018 BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Mirabai Chanu Must Pick Olympics Over Asian Games, Says Indian Coach Vijay Sharma
- A Fan Asked Alia Bhatt if She Would Work After Marriage and Her Answer Just Won the Internet
- Fortnite Bypassing Google Play Store is a Good And Bad Thing
- Mahindra and Jeep Engage in a Legal Tussle Over Roxor SUV Design
- India-Bound All-New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid with 32 Kmpl Mileage Spotted
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...