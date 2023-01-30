Hundreds Of Android And iOS Apps Put Millions At Risk: Uninstall Now

The week has started with a serious concern for smartphone users across the globe. More than 200 Android and iOS apps have been found to be malicious that can easily take control of your device and enable the attackers to access your bank accounts and steal money.

These apps have been discovered by the Thailand Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) and the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) from the country, as per this report. Both the bodies have already contacted Google and Apple to delist the 203 malicious apps from their respective app stores.

One might agree that 203 apps is a big number and having them malware-laden puts a big question mark on the safety of billions of smartphone users. Apple is likely to thwart the danger on iOS with its stringent security measures, but one would have to wait and see how Google is planning to tackle this development, and remove all the apps listed by the Ministry.

The list of the apps have been given by the DES and NCSA which includes apps like:

- 4K Pro Camera

- Beat Maker Pro

- Art Filters

- Blue Scanner

- Chat SMS

- Cool Messages

- Easy PDF Scanner

- Frames, Funny Caller

- Hi Text SMS

- Midget Pro

- Menu Maker!

- Paper Doc Scanner

Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, Minister, DES has warned users that having any of these 203 apps should update their devices and install these apps right away. The biggest sign of these malware-infected apps installed on your device is the severe battery drain or the device performance slowing down out of the blue.

Some of these apps are even capable of gaining control of your device which could help the attacker read your messages, and also monitor activities related to bank transactions which includes use of confidential details like your ATM PIN, card details or more.

The Minister also shares basic digital hygiene to follow such as not opening links from unknown senders, marking mails with recognisable details and cross checking the comments for apps before installing them.

