The Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro percussion massage gun has officially debuted in India, months after the Virat Kohli-backed fitness company introduced Hyperice Hypervolt 2 in the country. As the name suggests, the latest-gen model packs more features and aims to offer relief to stiff muscles through vibrations. Similar to the previous iteration, the new Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro is aimed at professional and semi-professional athletes, but regular customers can use it as well.

Regular buyers of Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro must consult a physiotherapist or doctor if they are planning to use the percussion massage gun to treat long-term ailments.

Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro Price in India

The Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro costs Rs 38,999 in India and customers can purchase it on Amazon and the Hyperice India website. It will also be available at Croma stores with an option of 0 percent EMI. Amazon may also offer bank offers from time to time, so interested customers must note.

Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro Specifications

In terms of design, Hypervolt 2 Pro features a similar look but it now has a dual-tone finish. The device still comes with a pill-shaped handle for a better grip over first-gen Hypervolt models. It also gets five variable speeds controlled by a new digital dial. The Hypervolt 2 Pro weighs barely 1.7 kgs, and it still promises three hours of battery per charge. The handle also includes a ring LED light that changes colours based on the charge level. The packaging includes the same five head attachments (fork, ball, cushion, flat, bullet) and a tiny pouch to keep all the attachments together and organised. There’s still no dedicated carry case for the premium device.

Users can connect the Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro with their smartphones via Bluetooth. Through the Hyperice app for Android and iOS, users can check out workout routines and motivational videos. The app can also be connected with Apple Health, Garmin health, and more.

