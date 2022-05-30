Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro Review: What’s So Special About This Rs 38,999 Body Massager?

Hyperice percussion massage guns are hard to miss devices if you’re following top athletes and sportspersons on Instagram. The company recently launched its most premium, Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro after introducing the Hypervolt 2 in India, though the latter is said to be more ergonomically designed. Both new-gen Hypervolt percussion massage guns feature a pill-shaped handle for a better grip, and the Pro model offers five percussion speed levels. It also features a neat power switch at the bottom of the handle. As expected, the Hypervolt 2 Pro is more expensive at Rs 35,999 (MRP Rs 38,999), while the Hypervolt 2 is currently available at Rs 27,999 (MRP Rs 30,999). There’s also an old-gen Hypervolt Go edition that costs Rs 16,999.

As mentioned, we get five speeds of percussion instead of three, but does that justify its high cost? Here’s our breakdown.

What you need to remember about percussion massage guns: Before we proceed with the review, it is equally crucial to remember the purpose of percussion massage guns – particularly Hyperice Hypervolt products. To put it simply, percussion massage guns, such as the Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro, aim to reduce muscle pain, tension, and soreness with vibration mechanisms. They are ideal for therapists and professional/ amateur athletes as these devices help with muscle recovery, but these aren’t meant to treat joint conditions.

Hyperice products are specifically designed to help fitness enthusiasts with pre and post workouts, and the Hyperice app can even help track your fitness goals. If you’re planning to buy any electronic massage products to treat long-term ailments, it is best to consult a physiotherapist or doctor.

Design: Both Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro and Hypervolt 2 come with similar packaging that definitely looks and feels premium. I am also happy with Hyperice for using very little plastic to ship the product.

However, it is disappointing that the company continues to not provide a carry case for the massage gun even with this premium price tag. There’s no carry case for the charger either, but we get a tiny pouch inside the box for five different attachments – fork, ball, cushion, flat, and bullet. Each of these attachments serves its individual purpose, and you’ll find more information on the Hyperice app. The same five attachments are available with the Hyperice Hypervolt 2.

The Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro comes in a matte black finish, and the pill-shaped handle gets the power switch. The body features a premium plastic build, and the coating does a decent job of repelling fingerprint smudges. The handle includes an LED ring at the bottom that changes colour based on the charging levels.

The power switch on the Pro model is more convenient to use instead of the push-button on the Hyperice Hypervolt 2. Most notably, the Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro now includes a rotating ring to manage the percussion speeds. This ring is almost therapeutic in a weird way, and even elderly customers will find it easy to operate.

In terms of weight distribution, the Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro at 1.1kg is heavier than the Hyperice Hypervolt 2, though it is easy to use on most parts. The massage gun may feel heavier if you’re trying to reach back muscles. Eventually, one can get used to the weight and find ways to reach tricky areas.

Performance: Users can use the Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro in two ways. If you’re already familiar with routines, you can use the percussion gun manually. Users can also look at a host of tutorials on YouTube, though it is advisable to consult a physiotherapist first to get the best combination of workouts.

Fortunately, I do not suffer from any serious ailments, though I’ve consulted a therapist in the past to strengthen my quad muscles. Users can also connect the Hypervolt 2 Pro with the Hyperice mobile app via Bluetooth to access a variety of workouts. I used the device with an Android smartphone (Motorola Edge 30) and iPhone 12, and there was no lag in connectivity.

The Hyperice app is pretty straightforward, and it includes videos from experts and pre-set modes for particular muscle areas. If you’re using the device with the app, the percussion speeds are automatically adjusted. I do wish the app provided access to exclusive videos or experts, especially to customers getting this costly Pro model.

You can choose between five speeds if you’re adjusting the percussion levels manually on Hypervolt 2 Pro. It carries a more powerful 90W high-torque motor that offers a base percussion level of 1,800 ppm (percussion per minute). The second level is rated 2,000 ppm, which is also the base level on the Hypervolt 2. The second and third percussion levels are rated 2,200 ppm and 2,400 ppm, while the top speed remains unchanged at 2,700 ppm. Therefore, the Hypervolt 2 Pro is more functional to treat areas that may not require high percussion levels, such as muscles around the neck. The level two and three percussion levels could be useful for a physiotherapist who require a greater level of customisation.

Hyperice continues to use a top-quality motor on the Hypervolt 2 Pro that remains stable and efficient. It essentially means that users won’t notice any jerks even while the massage gun is at top speed. However, the top three percussions remain loud, which may scare customers who are trying the device for the first time.

Battery backup remains unchanged at three hours – the same as what the Hypervolt 2 offers. It means users can use the device for five days on a single charge with 30 minutes of workout daily.

Verdict: The Hypervolt 2 Pro is definitely more feature-packed, even though it looks the same as the Hyperice Hypervolt 2 in terms of design. But the five levels of percussion speeds on the Pro model will sing with a lot of athletes who seek greater control while looking for the right massage gun.

Amateur athletes or regular customers will likely use the app more frequently that offers the same sets of workouts to Hypervolt 2 Pro and Hypervolt 2 customers. In that case, the Hypervolt 2 is a better choice.

However, athletes, who take their fitness goals seriously and are looking for the most premium massage gun at this point, won’t be disappointed with Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro.

