Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Review: Not Your Ordinary Massage Gun

The Hyperice Hypervolt 2 is a hard to miss device if you’re following top athletes on Instagram. It is essentially a percussion massage gun that is designed for athletes - both professional and amateur. Now, the Hyperice Hypervolt 2 can be used even if you’re not a regular sportsperson, but it is undoubtedly a very costly device for average buyers. Priced at Rs 30,999 (at this point), the Hyperice Hypervolt 2 succeeds the far more affordable Hyperice Hypervolt Go (Rs 16,999) but sits below Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro that is not yet available in India.

Before I continue with the review, a caution for readers. It is best to consult a physiotherapist or doctor before making a purchase decision, especially if you’re suffering from long-term joint or muscle problems. I will also aim to break down the capabilities and functionalities of the Hyperice Hypervolt 2 if it is your first percussion massage gun.

What is the purpose of a percussion massage gun: In a nutshell, percussion massage guns, such as the Hyperice Hypervolt 2, aim to reduce muscle pain, tension, and soreness. They may also promote muscle recovery, but these aren’t meant to treat joint conditions. For regular fitness enthusiasts, a percussion massage gun could also help warm and cool down as they essentially relax muscles. Through vibration technology, users may see immediate changes if they suffer from intramuscular stiffness, but remember - it is just part of the solution and one needs to follow rigorous therapy for holistic results. As mentioned, if you’re planning to treat long-term injury(s), the doctor’s advice must be taken before. The same advice goes for pregnant women who may suffer soreness in the lower back region, particularly in the latissimus dorsi and external abdominal oblique muscles.

Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Design and Comfort: If it is your first massage gun, the Hyperice Hypervolt 2 will appear heavy, weighing roughly 900 grams. However, it is much lighter than the first-generation Hyperice Hypervolt (1.13 kg) and Hyperice Hypervolt Plus (1.36 kg). The Hypervolt 2 also carries a slimmer non-detachable pill-shaped handle that makes it much easier to hold. The old-gen models come with a round handle that some users found difficult to operate during long workout sessions.

The device adopts a matte grey finish, and the hand has a rubber grip. Thankfully, the premium finish does not leave any fingerprint smudges. It comes with an inbuilt battery that takes roughly two hours to fully charge. The handle of the Hyperice Hypervolt 2 includes a ring LED light that changes colour according to the battery levels. The green light indicates full charge, while the yellow/auburn shows medium battery levels. A red light would indicate low battery levels and a warning for recharge. Inside the package, we get five attachments - fork, ball, cushion, flat, bullet. Each attachment serves its individual purpose, and the replacing process is simple. All one needs to do is pull it out and push the new one into the cavity at the front.

Unlike the old-gen model, the Hyperice Hypervolt 2 has only one button to power on the device and change percussion levels. We get a dedicated two-pin charger, and the charging port is situated at the bottom of the handle.

Since it functions wirelessly, portability is definitely a key selling point of the Hyperice Hypervolt 2. Users will get used to the weight eventually, but it could still feel uncomfortable to hold during sessions over 20 minutes. Secondly, users can use the Hyperice Hypervolt 2 single-handedly; therefore, getting a partner for workouts isn’t a necessity. The gun-like design of the percussion massager allows users to reach the lower back easily, though getting to the upper back may seem difficult at times.

Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Performance: Customers can use the Hyperice Hypervolt 2 in two ways. If you’re already familiar with the routine and workouts prepared by a therapist or YouTube, there’s a simple what I call a free run mode. You can adjust the three percussion levels manually and go on for as long as you want. The other mode allows users to connect the Hyperice Hypervolt 2 with the Hyperice app for Android and iOS via Bluetooth. The app includes videos from experts and pre-set modes for particular muscle areas. The device will run on its own and adjust the percussion levels once the connection is established and the workout mode is selected.

The base percussion offers 2000 percussion per minute (ppm), and the medium level mode delivers 2,350ppm. The top percussion level offers 2,700ppm - the same as the Hypervolt 2 Pro. It carries a 60W high-torque motor that remains efficient, but the Pro model gets a 90W motor. You can tell the Hypervolt 2 is using a well-engineered motor as the device remains stable when you’re pressing it against your muscles.

A poorly built motor will not stay stable, and the device would require more force to stay still. However, the 60W motor is loud, and the top percussion mode generates sound at 60dB. During my test, I used the Hypervolt 2 at low or medium levels that did not cause too much discomfort. The connection with an Android phone did fail at times (Motorola Edge 30 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1); however, it works smoothly with an iPhone.

The Hyperice app is easy to use and except for name, it can function without a login. The Hyperice app is easy to use, and except for the name, it can function without a login. Users can choose between “top-rated" workouts such as ‘night relief’ (20 minutes), ‘evening reset’ (13 minutes), ‘lower body relief’ (19 minutes), and ‘ready for the track’ (11 minutes). There are filters as well and the option to choose a workout for a particular muscle area. The app also allows users to connect to health apps like Strava or Apple Health to “receive Hypersmart recommendations".

Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Verdict: The Hyperice Hypervolt 2 percussion massage gun is effective, even if it is a costly piece of hardware. For amateur athletes including myself, the device offers visible results just after a few sessions. Secondly, it also remains easy to use by elderly customers, but as I mentioned, a doctor’s advice is a must before purchasing it.

In terms of feedback, the company needs to improve the weight as the Hyperice Hypervolt 2 does become tiring to use during long sessions. We get roughly three hours of battery per charge that should last for five days if you complete one full-body workout each day. Another big thing missing from a device at this price point is a travel case. There’s no case for the charger either, though the attachment heads get a nice little pouch.

As I mentioned, the Hyperice Hypervolt 2 is a part of a solution, and a rigorous routine is a must for holistic results. Lastly, my advice to desperate customers would be - don’t put a hammer on a muscle that already hurts, but see a doctor first.

