Hyperice Launches Hypervolt 2, Vyper 3 And Vyper Go Professional Smart Fitness Devices

High-performance wellness brand Hyperice has launched three new products in India– Hypervolt 2, Vyper 3 And Vyper Go. While the Hypervolt 2 is a handheld percussion massage device, the Vyper 3 is a vibrating massager and the Vyper Go is a portable, vibrating roller that helps activate muscles.

The Hypervolt 2 (Rs 30,999), Vyper 3 (Rs 18,999) and Vyper Go (Rs 15,999) will be available for purchase online on hyperice website, Croma.com, Flipkart, and Tata Cliq.

Hyperice recently signed Virat Kohli as its first Indian ambassador and athlete-investor. Other athlete-investors include football superstar Erling Haaland, 4-time tennis Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, NBA Star Ja Morant, and PGA TOUR champion Rickie Fowler.

Hyperice also recently announced new investments from superstars across the sports world including professional golfer Rory McIlroy, Formula One (F1) driver Daniel Ricciardo, NHL player Connor McDavid, NBA player Klay Thompson and NBA player Jayson Tatum.

The Hypervolt 2, comes with a sleek design offering accelerated warmup and recovery, increased range of motion, circulation and blood flow, and relief from muscle pain, stiffness and soreness. The device is TSA approved for carry-on and is equipped with Hyperice’s patented QuietGlide technology which means a near silent operation

Integrated with HyperSmart, it’s easy to find the warm-up and recovery plans with step-by-step expert guidance through the Bluetooth connected Hyperice App. The device comes with 5 head attachments (fork, ball, cushion, flat, bullet) and Hyperice’s patented Pressure Sensor Technology, which showcases how much pressure is being applied.

The Vyper 3 uses pressure and high intensity vibration to amplify the traditional foam rolling experience. It accelerates warmup and recovery, releases tension and tightness in the muscles, and helps to maintain full range of motion while promoting overall wellbeing and performance. The device can also be paired to the Hyperice App via Bluetooth for pro advice, guided sessions, and to monitor progress from the user’s phone.

The Vyper Go is a portable, vibrating roller that helps activate muscles and balances power with portability, so users can feel their best before any activity at home or on the go. The device can also be connected to the Hyperice App via Bluetooth to get access to guided sessions and advice from top athletes, trainers, and performance advisors.

