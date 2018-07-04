English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

iBall CompBook M500 With 14-Inch Screen And Windows 10 Launched

The laptop is available in two variants -- Windows 10 Home version which is priced at Rs 16,999 and Windows 10 Pro version at Rs 18,999.

IANS

Updated:July 4, 2018, 10:26 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
iBall CompBook M500 With 14-Inch Screen And Windows 10 Launched
iBall CompBook M500 With 14-Inch Screen And Windows 10 Launched
Domestic consumer electronics company iBall on Monday launched a new laptop "iBall CompBook M500" that supports Microsoft's digital assistant Cortana. The laptop is available in two variants -- Windows 10 Home version which is priced at Rs 16,999 and Windows 10 Pro version at Rs 18,999. The new laptop comes with a 14-inch in-plane switching (IPS) and full-HD (FHD) screen, built-in Windows 10 and anti-virus defender, the company said in a statement.

Also Read: India Asks WhatsApp to Curb Spread of False Messages

"With 'iBall CompBook M500', we believe professional chores will allow customers to experience a greater efficiency, that too at a never seen before price," said Sandeep Parasrampuria, CEO and Director, iBall. The laptop that features dual speakers, 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, is powered by Intel's Celeron Dual Core processor with a speed of up to 2.4 GHz.

Also Read: Coolpad, China Mobile to Promote 5G Terminal Industry

"Powered by Windows 10 and Cortana, the device will empower today's business to achieve more at an affordable price," added Priyadarshi Mohapatra, Country General Manager, Consumer and Devices sales, Microsoft India.

Also Watch: Comio X1 Note Review | An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses

Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery