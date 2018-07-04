English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
iBall CompBook M500 With 14-Inch Screen And Windows 10 Launched
The laptop is available in two variants -- Windows 10 Home version which is priced at Rs 16,999 and Windows 10 Pro version at Rs 18,999.
iBall CompBook M500 With 14-Inch Screen And Windows 10 Launched
Domestic consumer electronics company iBall on Monday launched a new laptop "iBall CompBook M500" that supports Microsoft's digital assistant Cortana. The laptop is available in two variants -- Windows 10 Home version which is priced at Rs 16,999 and Windows 10 Pro version at Rs 18,999. The new laptop comes with a 14-inch in-plane switching (IPS) and full-HD (FHD) screen, built-in Windows 10 and anti-virus defender, the company said in a statement.
Also Read: India Asks WhatsApp to Curb Spread of False Messages
"With 'iBall CompBook M500', we believe professional chores will allow customers to experience a greater efficiency, that too at a never seen before price," said Sandeep Parasrampuria, CEO and Director, iBall. The laptop that features dual speakers, 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, is powered by Intel's Celeron Dual Core processor with a speed of up to 2.4 GHz.
Also Read: Coolpad, China Mobile to Promote 5G Terminal Industry
"Powered by Windows 10 and Cortana, the device will empower today's business to achieve more at an affordable price," added Priyadarshi Mohapatra, Country General Manager, Consumer and Devices sales, Microsoft India.
Also Watch: Comio X1 Note Review | An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
Also Watch
Also Read: India Asks WhatsApp to Curb Spread of False Messages
"With 'iBall CompBook M500', we believe professional chores will allow customers to experience a greater efficiency, that too at a never seen before price," said Sandeep Parasrampuria, CEO and Director, iBall. The laptop that features dual speakers, 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, is powered by Intel's Celeron Dual Core processor with a speed of up to 2.4 GHz.
Also Read: Coolpad, China Mobile to Promote 5G Terminal Industry
"Powered by Windows 10 and Cortana, the device will empower today's business to achieve more at an affordable price," added Priyadarshi Mohapatra, Country General Manager, Consumer and Devices sales, Microsoft India.
Also Watch: Comio X1 Note Review | An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
Also Watch
-
Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
Friday 29 June , 2018 Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Crosses 3 Lakh Units Sales Mark in 28 Months
- Revealed: This is How Much Priyanka Chopra is Getting Paid for Salman Khan's Bharat
- Sachin Tendulkar Shares Selfie With Shah Rukh Khan as Legends Get Together
- Hina Khan Gets Trolled Yet Again for Wearing ‘Inappropriate’ Outfit At Children's Event
- Kangana Ranaut Channels Her Inner Athlete for Campaign; See Video