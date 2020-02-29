IBLA 2020: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Wins Global Indian Business Icon

CNBC-TV18's 15th India Business Leader Awards’ (IBLA) ceremony was held in Mumbai on last night. The event honoured high-achievers, outstanding leaders and true visionaries of corporate India. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was recognised as the Global Indian Business Icon at IBLA 2020.

While Nadella couldn't be at the award ceremony, he was recently in India on a three-day tour and hosted the Microsoft Future Decoded summit in Bangalore on Tuesday, 25 February. The key theme of the conference highlighted the use of Microsoft's cloud and AI tools, as well as enterprise data management technologies in Indian firms and startups. While the primary theme underlined how companies are using key tools such as the Azure platform, Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365 and more, Nadella's keynote also focused on nurturing AI ethics, as well as growing diversity in organisations to avoid bias in artificially intelligent systems.

During his visit, Nadella also spoke to Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani at the Future Decoded CEO 2020 Summit in Mumbai. During the conversation, Ambani said that India has “the opportunity to become the premier digital society in the world” given the progress the country has been made in terms of technology and connectivity over the past few years.

“Think about 1992 when you [Nadella] joined Microsoft, India was $300 billion. Today, India is $3 trillion. And fundamentally, this whole progress has happened on the back of technology… economic reforms kick-started this whole growth paradigm and it was supercharged in 2014 when the Prime Minister gave us the vision of Digital India,” Ambani told Nadella, adding how he has been “privileged to play a small role in it” with the launch of Jio.

