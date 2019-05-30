Take the pledge to vote

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Flipkart Offers a Unique 30-day Keep or Exchange Offer on Xiaomi Mi TVs

Buyers can exchange a Xiaomi TV within 30 days of its purchase at a 90 percent exchange value of the original price.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 30, 2019, 3:48 PM IST
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Flipkart Offers a Unique 30-day Keep or Exchange Offer on Xiaomi Mi TVs
Buyers can exchange a Xiaomi TV within 30 days of its purchase at a 90 percent exchange value of the original price.
The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 fever has every cricket fan go gaga over the cricket extravaganza. But as you gear up to cheer for your favorite team, you probably need a bigger and better TV to enjoy the match experience. As the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 marks its beginning today, there is good news for cricket fans. To enhance the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup experience, Flipkart has flagged off a two-day offer, starting May 30 and ending on May 31. The e-commerce giant, Flipkart, along with Xiaomi India, offers you a 30-day keep or exchange plan for Xiaomi Mi TVs, wherein buyers can exchange a Xiaomi TV within 30 days of its purchase at a 90 percent exchange value of the original price. However, the purchase should be made on Flipkart between May 30 and May 31.

The Mi TV offer is available on select Xiaomi Mi TVs. The Mi LED 4A Smart TV (32-inch) has an original price is Rs 14,499 and Flipkart is selling it at a discounted price of Rs 12,499. The Mi 4A Pro Smart TV (43-inch) has an original price tag of Rs 25,999 and can be bought for Rs 22,999 during the offer. The Mi 4A Pro Smart TV (49-inch) is originally priced at Rs 32,999 and Flipkart is selling this at Rs 29,999 during the offer. The Mi 4X Pro Smart TV (55-inch) is a full-fledged Android TV, with 55-inch 4K HDR screen. While the original price of the Android Smart TV is Rs 49,999, it can be availed for Rs 39,999 during the trail offer. The flagship, the Mi 4A Pro Smart TV (55-inch) is also an Android TV with 55-inch 4K display and is available at a discounted price of Rs 47,999. The original price of this TV is Rs 54,999.

The Flipkart offer to exchange the Mi TV's at 90 percent of the price that you pay for this, is a rather unique offer. But chances are, and this is based on our experience with Mi TVs, is that you will probably want to hold on to the Mi TV that you buy.
