ICICI Bank's iMobile Pay App Now Being Used by Over Two Million Non-ICICI Customers

ICICI Bank has announced that over two million customers of other banks are now using the revamped version of its mobile banking app, ‘iMobile Pay,’ after making the platform open to all in December 2020. The app clocked over a million users from other banks back in March 2021. In a press note, ICICI claims internal data shows that the users are most enjoying in-app tools such as ‘pay to contact’ and ‘scan to pay,’ among others. The ‘pay to contact’ feature enables customers to send money either to a mobile number or a UPI ID, even if they are registered on other payment apps or digital wallets. The company adds that the inbuilt ‘check balance’ tool has also seen maximum usage. Customers living in metro cities and state capitals including New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Patna, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad are showing maximum usage though exact data remains unclear. Other notable features available for non-ICICI customers of the app include quick payments for DTH, utility services such as electricity, gas and water, FASTag recharge, insurance and mobile postpaid recharge

Speaking over the development, Bijith Bhaskar, head of digital channels and partnership at ICICI Bank, said that the app continues to simplify the user experience. “The [ICICI] Bank was the first to introduce a mobile banking app in the country in 2008, called ‘iMobile.’ The Bank has transformed the app and renamed it iMobile Pay‘ five months ago to offer interoperability so that anyone, including customers of other banks, can experience the benefits of hassle-free payments and digital banking of ICICI Bank through this app," he added in a statement.

For ICICI customers, the iMobile Pay app also offers access to several services including applying for a home loan, credit card management, and investments. Recently, ICICI Bank announced the launch of a new service to allow its ‘Pocket’ app users to link their e-wallets with UPI ID. The company said the update marks the departure from the current practice that demands such IDs be linked with a savings bank account.

