IDC: Samsung Still Leads as Global Smartphone Market Declines by 5.9 Percent in Q3 2018

Market intelligence and advisory services provider firm IDC (International Data Group) has released its latest report on the global smartphone market share. The report says that smartphone vendors shipped a total of 355.6 million units worldwide during Q3 2018, which resulted in a 5.9 percent decline when compared to the 377.8 million units shipped in the Q3 of 2017.This is fourth consecutive quarter year-over-year drop for the global smartphone market.Samsung remained the leader in the worldwide smartphone market despite a 13.4 percent decline in shipments from last year. The flagship S9/S9+ and Galaxy J series helped drive the shipments during the quarter. At the same time, the company continued to take hits from growing competition, especially from Chinese players.Chinese smartphone maker Huawei held its second position based on global market share surpassing Apple for the second consecutive quarter as well as continued to lead the China smartphone market with 13.4 percent YoY growth in Q3 2018. Huawei's P20/P20 Pro series found strong demand in the US$600<$800 price segment, helping Huawei build a high profile in the global market while its extended distribution network remained the driver to push its presence in the domestic market.Apple remained at the third spot as it did in Q2 2018. Apple shipped 46.9 million iPhones, representing modest growth of 0.5 percent over the 46.7 million units shipped last year. The freshly launched models (iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max) helped the company drive shipments at the high end while iPhone X and iPhone 8 remained a top seller in many markets. Apple's new high-priced models helped its ASPs to witness double-digit growth during the quarter on an annual basis.Xiaomi also maintained its fourth position globally with 19.6 percent YoY growth in Q3 2018. It remained ahead of Samsung for the number 1 position in India, one of its major markets, during the quarter. Redmi 5A, 6A, & Note 5/5Pro were a few famous models during the quarter that helped the company to keep up the pace. Xiaomi continued its effort to grow in foreign market through channel partnerships while witnessed its first annual drop in the domestic market during the quarter.Oppo continued to face a slowdown in key markets like India and most of Southeast Asia as it eased back on its aggressive marketing and sales activities in the region. Overall, the company witnessed decline of 1.9 percent over last year. Its low-end models remained popular throughout the quarter.