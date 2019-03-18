Idea Cellular Offers One Year Free Amazon Prime With Nirvana Postpaid Plans

Amazon and Vodafone Idea announced today that all Idea Nirvana postpaid customers are now eligible to receive a year of Amazon Prime membership (worth Rs 999) at no additional cost. This gives customers access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and unlimited free, fast shipping of products and exclusive access to deals on Amazon.in.With this offering, Idea customers with a Nirvana postpaid plan of Rs 399 and above can enjoy access to premium movies and TV shows on Prime Video including the latest and exclusive blockbuster Hollywood, Bollywood and Indian Regional movies, top TV shows, stand-up comedies, kids programs and critically acclaimed Prime Original series like International Emmy Award-nominated Inside Edge, Breathe, The Remix, Comicstaan, Hear Me. Love Me., Mirzapur, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, multiple award-winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Homecoming and Four More Shots Please! Idea customers also get access to Amazon Music which offers ad-free music streaming and unlimited offline downloads across tens of millions of songs in over 20 languages to enjoy at no additional cost to Prime membership. Idea customers can enjoy their favorite music hands-free using voice, just by asking Alexa for music based on genre, artist, album, mood, activity or create a playlist/add a song to an existing playlist. In addition, customers can get access to free eBooks and unlimited free 1 and 2 day delivery, exclusive launches, early access to sale events and many more discounts on Amazon, the company said in a statement.Vodafone Red and Amazon Prime already have an existing relationship under which Vodafone postpaid customers will continue to enjoy access to Amazon Prime membership (worth Rs. 999) as part of their plan benefits. Commenting on this collaboration, Avneesh Khosla, Operations Director Marketing, Vodafone Idea Ltd said “Today’s customers are digitally savvy and want more freedom and flexibility in the way they consume content. We understand the need to offer a great content experience to our consumers. Through this strategic relationship with Amazon Prime, we are further strengthening our content proposition and our commitment to offer the best to our customers. It provides them access to an extensive library of diverse and high-quality original content - thousands of movies, videos, TV shows and ad-free music on the go. We are confident that this association will provide both Vodafone and Idea customers a seamless on-the-go shopping and entertainment experience to our customers.”