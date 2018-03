Idea Cellular Offers Rs 2000 Cashback on Purchase of New 4G Smartphones

Idea Cellular has announced a cashback offer on all new 4G Smartphones. This is applicable to both prepaid and postpaid customers buying a New 4G smartphone Starting February 23, all Idea customers will get a cashback of Rs 2,000 when they buy a new 4G smartphone of any brand. Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Sashi Shankar, Chief Marketing Officer, Idea Cellular, said, “The primary barrier for 4G adoption has been 4G handset affordability. The focus is on upgrading the customer to 4G by making 4G handsets more affordable. We are targeting this communication to all customers intending to buy a new 4G smartphone.”Also read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Receives 'Face Unlock' OTA Update Idea prepaid customers need to do a recharge of Rs. 199 or above, each month, to be eligible for the cashback. This special recharge offers unlimited calls across all networks, 1.4 GB/Day, 100 SMS/Day, free roaming (outgoing and incoming), for a validity of 28 days. Customers recharging with long validity MRP like 398, 449, 459 & 509 need not recharge every month with Rs 199.Also read: Flipkart 'Moto Days' Sale: Up to Rs 5000 Discount on Moto E4 Plus, Moto X4, And Moto Z2 Play Idea prepaid customers need to do a cumulative recharge of Rs. 3,000 in the first 18 months to avail cashback of Rs 750, while the remaining cashback of Rs. 1,250 will be credited at the end of next 18 months if the cumulative recharge for the period is Rs 3,000. For Idea postpaid customers, the cashback offer is applicable on all Nirvana voice combo plans starting Rs 389 for the entire duration of 36 months. The cashback offer is available until 30th April 2018.